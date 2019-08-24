Two reasons why the East is still the best division
1. Top heavy. Michigan should be improved offensively. So should Michigan State. Ohio State probably won't drop too far. Penn State is young, but has a ton of talent. The short version is that the division isn't going anywhere anytime soon. You're looking at two College Football Playoff contenders and two more teams that match up favorably with anyone in the conference and most any team nationally.
2. Quarterback play. The quarterbacks, from top to bottom, might all be really good. Shea Patterson at Michigan is established and could put up big numbers if the Wolverines indeed operate from more of a spread attack. Justin Fields is the most intriguing newcomer in the league. Indiana's Peyton Ramsey can air it out with the best of them. Michigan State's Brian Lewerke is a veteran finally healed up from an injury-plagued 2018. Even Maryland and Penn State, both breaking in new starters, have intriguing options at the position.
Two reasons why the West is catching up
1. Steady climb. Nebraska is better. Minnesota is better. Purdue is better. Wisconsin is Wisconsin. And we still haven't gotten to the team that won the division last season (Northwestern, in case you forgot). There might not be a top-level team yet, but depth in the West is as good as it's ever been.
2. More evidence. The teams in the West know they're better, too. There's a reason the Big Ten hasn't had a team in the College Football Playoff the past two seasons: Iowa manhandled Ohio State two seasons ago while Purdue took the Buckeyes to the woodshed last season. The evidence is there — any team in the West is capable of rising up. Now it's a matter of making it happen more often.
Two teams not named Michigan or Ohio State who could shake things up
1. Minnesota. If Minnesota's quarterback play is just a little better, and the defense played like it did to end the season, the Gophers could be a sneaky pick in the West. Nebraska, Penn State and Wisconsin all come to Minneapolis, while the conference road slate (at Purdue, at Rutgers, at Iowa, at Northwestern) isn't terribly daunting.
2. Michigan State. Michigan State had a playoff-caliber defense last season and returns eight starters from that unit. But an injury-ravaged offense was, to put it mildly, putrid over the final five weeks of the season. The Spartans return their starting quarterback, running back, two starting wide receivers, and five offensive linemen who started last season. Any kind of improvement on that side of the ball could mean a big jump.
Two must-watch players
1. Rondale Moore, Purdue: It has to start with Moore, right? Being a year stronger, more durable and more experienced should help Moore avoid any sophomore slump. There are precious few players who are truly a home run threat every time they touch the ball; Moore is one of them. He'll have you on the edge of your seat in excitement, except when he's playing your team, when you'll be on the edge of your seat in anxiousness.
2. Micah Parsons, Penn State: Remember when Parsons came to a Friday Night Lights camp in Lincoln and ran routes with the wide receivers? Well, that same guy led Penn State in tackles last season as a true freshman despite starting just one game. Now he's a 6-foot-3, 245-pound athletic freak of the highest order at outside linebacker, and he'll be turned loose in a Nittany Lion defense that blitzes like crazy. Look out.
Two newcomers to watch
1. Justin Fields, Ohio State. He hadn't even been named the starter as of mid-August, but Fields' skill set is a tantalizing one with the talent surrounding him. If he beats out Kentucky transfer Gunnar Hoak, Fields will get the opportunity to showcase the talent that made him an SEC all-freshman team selection last season and a top-five recruit nationally coming out of high school.
2. David Bell, Purdue. The freshman, a four-star recruit and one of the top players in the state of Indiana, had 85 catches for 1,542 yards and 22 touchdowns ... in his senior year. With Rondale Moore drawing the lion's share of attention from opposing defenses, the 6-2, 210-pound Bell has a chance to put up some big numbers of his own in Jeff Brohm's offense.
Two must-watch nonconference games
1. TCU at Purdue, Sept. 14. There might be one million points scored in this game. Or it will just seem that way. Is it the most important game a Big Ten team will play this season? No, but it might be the most fun. This is the final game in what looks like a sneaky-difficult nonconference slate for the Boilermakers.
2. Notre Dame at Michigan, Oct. 26. There will not be one million points scored in this game. The Irish should still be really good after last year's 12-1 season. Michigan is out to prove it can take the next step under Jim Harbaugh. This has all the makings of a classic fall matchup between two of the sport's titans.
Two things we'll be talking about in late September
1. One of the big guns in the East will have an early loss. Michigan has a tricky home game against Army, and plays at Wisconsin in Week 3. Michigan State hosts Arizona State in its third game of the year. Ohio State has an early trip to Indiana. And Penn State has early tests against Buffalo and Pitt. That's four programs with big goals and sneaky-tough games to navigate before things get really serious.
2. A huge weekend in Lincoln. Nebraska has a good shot at being 4-0 when Ohio State comes to town on Sept. 28. The night before, the NU men's basketball team will hold its public unveiling at Pinnacle Bank Arena with a live music act, a new court, and what are sure to be a lot of fireworks. Maybe "College Game Day" makes the trip to the Heartland. There's already been plenty of buildup for a game still several weekends out.
Two things we'll be talking about in November
1. Michigan still won't be able to get past Ohio State. This looks like the Wolverines' best chance to end their seven-game losing streak to the Buckeyes — the game is in Ann Arbor, Ohio State has some questions marks, and Michigan should have a new offensive identity. But Harbaugh will once again be searching for answers after the Buckeyes win for the 15th time in the last 16 meetings, and Michigan fans' grumbling will only grow louder.
2. The race in the West will come down to the final weekend. There's an argument to be made that any one of six teams (sorry, Illinois) could make a run for the top spot in the West, whether it's a supposedly resurgent Nebraska, a steady Northwestern, or even an upstart Minnesota. No matter who it may be, the winner will have to sweat it out in the regular season's final days.