Two reasons why it will be Bama-Clemson again
1. Paper Tigers. Who is going to challenge Clemson in the Atlantic Coast Conference, a league that only has two teams in the Coaches' top 25? A Sept. 14 trip to the Carrier Dome to play Syracuse could be tricky, but here's guessing Trevor Lawrence will have the Tigers in prime position when Dec. 8 rolls around. The sophomore quarterback has talent oozing around him, including running back Travis Etienne, who deserves more attention than he's getting.
2. Don't bet against Bama. Because it's a bit crazy to bet against Nick Saban and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Sure, the Tide lost 44-16 to Clemson in last year's CFP final and Alabama must replace several starters and both coordinators. But this team remains loaded. Najee Harris should handle a bigger load at running back, and wideout Jerry Jeudy is a pass-catching machine. The schedule is not daunting, so a date with Georgia in the SEC championship game is likely.
Two teams that could crash the Bama-Clemson party
1. Georgia: The Bulldogs had Alabama on the ropes in 2017 (national championship game) and 2018 (SEC championship game), leading both games by double digits in the third quarter. But the Tide prevailed in both. Georgia has been close, and this could be its best chance, assuming junior QB Jake Fromm bolts for the NFL after this season.
2. Michigan: Yeah, there are questions in Ann Arbor, but outside of Clemson and Alabama -- and maybe Georgia -- what team doesn't have flaws? The Wolverines will open up the offense under a new passing coordinator, the defense remains a force, and Notre Dame and Ohio State come to the Big House.
Two programs ready to rise
1. Iowa State: We're drinking the Ames Kool-Aid, mostly because Matt Campbell is stirring the drink. He has emerged as one of the nation's rising coaching stars and he has a standout sophomore QB in Brock Purdy, who threw for 2,250 yards in nine games.
2. Oregon: That 4-8 mark from a few years ago is a thing of the past. Mario Cristobal has injected life into the Eugene project and he's luring some big-time recruits. He gets quarterback Justin Herbert for one more season.
Two programs ready to slide
1. Florida State: The Noles went 5-7 in Willie Taggert's first season, and it included blowout losses to Clemson (59-10) and Florida (41-14). Recruiting indicates FSU will be back, but for now, the Noles are not a threat to Clemson's grip of the ACC.
2. Kentucky: The Wildcats had their best season in 40 years last year and finished ranked 12th. But they return only four starters on both sides of the ball. Josh Allen, who will be playing on Sundays for a long time, is among the key departures.
Two Heisman front-runners
1. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson QB: He threw for 3,280 yards and 30 TDs as a freshman. Don't expect a sophomore slump.
2. Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama QB: He threw for 3,966 yards and 43 TDs and finished runner-up to Oklahoma's Kyler Murray last year.
Two more Heisman candidates
1. Jake Fromm, Georgia QB: He's entering his third year as a starter and the Dawgs have plenty of talent around him.
2. Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin RB: The Badgers will be breaking in a new QB, so expect the junior (2,194 rushing yards last year) to take on a heavy load.
Ah, heck, two more Heisman candidates
1. D'Andre Swift, Georgia RB: He split time with Elijah Holyfield last year, but that won't be the case for the junior bruising back.
2. Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma QB: A QB who transferred to Norman has won the past two Heisman trophies. Hurts has the experience to make it three in a row.
Two players we're not talking about now, but will be by October
1. Jacob Eason, Washington QB: Washington has some questions, but quarterback isn't one of them. Eason, a Georgia transfer, is better than Jake Browning.
2. Jashaun Corbin, Texas A&M: The Aggies must replace last year's SEC rushing yards champ in Trayveon Williams, and Corbin (500-plus yards as a freshman) is ready for a star role.
Two coaches on the hot seat
1. Lovie Smith, Illinois: He somehow survived last season, but it won't be easy this year. The Big Ten West is much better and deeper. Smith is 9-28 in three seasons at the helm.
2. Clay Helton, USC: Helton led the Trojans to a Pac-12 title in 2017, but a 5-7 campaign in 2018 did not sit well with the folks in Tinseltown. He already had an odd offseason, hiring and then losing OC Kliff Kingsbury.
Two crazy stats
5-2. That's Clemson's record in College Football Playoff contests -- semifinals and finals. That's crazy good.
7/4. Les Miles won 10 games or more at LSU from 2005-16. Kansas, the program Miles took over in the offseason, has won 10 games or more four times since 1890.
Two greats to wear No. 2
Charles Woodson, Michigan: Woodson (1995-98) is the only primary defensive player to ever win a Heisman Trophy.
Deion Sanders, Florida State: Maybe the greatest to wear No. 2 among ALL college athletes. He also competed in baseball and track in college.
Two-go guide
Two games to watch every Saturday this fall:
Week 1 (Aug. 31)
Northwestern at Stanford
Oregon vs. Auburn (Arlington)
Week 2 (Sept. 7)
Texas A&M at Clemson
LSU at Texas
Week 3 (Sept. 14)
Stanford at UCF
Clemson at Syracuse
Week 4 (Sept. 21)
Michigan at Wisconsin
Notre Dame at Georgia
Week 5 (Sept. 28)
Virginia at Notre Dame
Ohio State at Nebraska
Week 6 (Oct. 5)
Auburn at Florida
Washington at Stanford
Week 7 (Oct. 12)
Alabama at Texas A&M
Oklahoma vs. Texas
Week 8 (Oct. 19)
Oregon at Washington
Michigan at Penn State
Week 9 (Oct. 26)
Auburn at LSU
Notre Dame at Michigan
Week 10 (Nov. 2)
Utah at Washington
Georgia vs. Florida
Week 11 (Nov. 9)
LSU at Alabama
Iowa at Wisconsin
Week 12 (Nov. 16)
Michigan State at Michigan
Texas at Iowa State
Week 13 (Nov. 23)
Texas A&M at Georgia
Penn State at Ohio State
Week 14 (Nov. 29-30)
Alabama at Auburn
Ohio State at Michigan