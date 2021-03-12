 Skip to main content
OU AD says Sooners 'fully expect' to play Huskers this fall amid reports NU is exploring backing out
Nebraska might not play its former Big 12 rival in 2021 after all. 

NU is looking into whether it can back out of playing at Oklahoma on Sept 18 and instead play an extra home game in Lincoln on the same day.

Stadium first reported that Nebraska had been in contact with other teams and sources confirmed to the Journal Star that NU has looked into the feasibility of the move. 

The Huskers and Sooners put the home-and-home together all the way back in 2012. The announcement of the game came in the final weeks before then-athletic director Tom Osborne retired. The programs timed the games to line up with the 50th anniversary of the 1971 "Game of the Century." 

The programs have played each other 86 times but have not faced each other since Dec. 4, 2010, not long before the Cornhuskers officially joined the Big Ten. 

Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione put out a statement on Friday morning that read, in part, "We fully intend and expect to play the game as it is scheduled." 

"The Oklahoma-Nebraska football series represents one of the most unique traditional rivalries in college football," the statement said. "It features fierce competition, yet genuine mutual respect between the programs and fan bases. The planning for this game was intentional as we mark the 50th anniversary of the Game of the Century. 

"We've been looking forward to celebrating these two storied programs and have collaborated on various aspects of what promises to be a special weekend." 

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley referred local reporters to Castiglione's statement and added, "We can't wait to play it here in September."

Nebraska officials did not immediately responded to the Journal Star's request for comment. 

The contract between Nebraska and Oklahoma includes a $1 million buyout. The teams are also supposed to play in Lincoln in 2022. In 2016, the teams added two more games to the series, a home-and-home in 2029 and 2030. 

NU CLASSICS#12

Johnny Rodgers (20) gets a block from teammate Joe Blahak (27) along the sideline on a 72-yard punt return for a TD against Oklahoma in the Game of the Century in 1971.

Nebraska is set to play five Big Ten games at home this fall, so if it also backs out of the game against the Sooners and plays a nonconference home game, it will have eight for the season. That's one extra from a normal regular-season schedule. 

NU typically generates about $5 million per home game in ticket sales and concessions, but the net gain for a rescheduled home game would be less than that considering the buyout and the need to pay a guarantee to pay a potential new opponent to come to Lincoln. It would be even less, of course, if there is any limitation on capacity at Memorial Stadium this fall. 

This story will be updated. 

HEARTWARMERS AND HEARTBREAKERS IN HUSKER FOOTBALL HISTORY

 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

