OU AD says Sooners 'fully expect' to play Huskers this fall amid reports NU is exploring backing out

Nebraska might not play its former Big 12 rival in 2021 after all.

NU is looking into whether it can back out of playing at Oklahoma on Sept 18 and instead play an extra home game in Lincoln on the same day.

Stadium first reported that Nebraska had been in contact with other teams and sources confirmed to the Journal Star that NU has looked into the feasibility of the move.

The Huskers and Sooners put the home-and-home together all the way back in 2012. The announcement of the game came in the final weeks before then-athletic director Tom Osborne retired. The programs timed the games to line up with the 50th anniversary of the 1971 "Game of the Century."

The programs have played each other 86 times but have not faced each other since Dec. 4, 2010, not long before the Cornhuskers officially joined the Big Ten.

Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione put out a statement on Friday morning that read, in part, "We fully intend and expect to play the game as it is scheduled."