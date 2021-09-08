Opponents are testing the mettle of Huskers' DBs besides Cam Taylor-Britt. How are they holding up?

Braxton Clark got thrown into action Saturday against Fordham, and the Rams wasted no time testing him.
The Nebraska sophomore cornerback is listed as a co-starter with Quinton Newsome on the depth chart, though Newsome has started each of NU’s first two games opposite junior Cam Taylor-Britt.
After Taylor-Britt muffed a punt along the sideline with the Huskers leading the Rams 24-7 early in the third quarter, Clark entered the game and manned the boundary side for Taylor-Britt while Newsome stayed in his normal spot.
The second play of the drive? Fordham quarterback Tim DeMorat looked to the post where he had a receiver one-on-one with Clark. It was overthrown, though Clark was in a position to use his length and make a play had the ball been more accurate.
He wasn’t surprised to get targeted so quickly.
“That’s how it is in college football,” Clark said. “You’ve got to expect it.”
Newsome has learned that lesson, too.
Neither Illinois nor Fordham showed much of an appetite for testing Taylor-Britt — a second-team All-Big Ten selection at cornerback by the league's coaches in 2020 — with any kind of frequency.
“He’s played well on defense,” Chinander said. “There hasn’t been busts. There hasn’t been, shoot, I don’t know how many balls they’ve thrown at him after the pick that got wiped off the board (against Illinois). He’s done a good job on defense so far.”
That means the ball is coming Newsome’s way a lot, both in the passing game and on the ground.
“In the Power Five and in the Big Ten, any time you’ve got a new guy, they’re going to test him,” Chinander said. “He’s got to show that he can hold up and make the plays in the run game, and then they try to go after someone else. That’s kind of the way football works. I think he’s improving every week in that aspect. In practice, it's one thing when it’s kind of ‘thud’ and all those types of things, then you get live bullets flying at you and it’s a different deal.
“He got his first taste of real, true starter action against a Big Ten football team, so I think he’s going to continue to get better and better in the run game, but that’s an area that he has to work on because, we all know in this league, they’re going to find a formation, they’re going to find a way to make a secondary player make the tackle.”
After the top two, the next pair into the game were Clark and, perhaps surprisingly, true freshman Marques Buford.
Buford missed most of the spring with an injury but has worked his way up into a co-No. 2 job with Tyreke Johnson on the depth chart. He’s been a special teams regular for the first two games as well, and got onto the field next after the top three.
“He came back and he didn’t dip his toe in the water, he dived right in,” Chinander said of Buford. “He made mistakes, he corrected mistakes, he played fast, he knows what he’s doing. He’s prepared. Then kind of the separating factor is he earned the right to be on the core four special teams. Any time a guy does that, we have to get him ready to play in the football game, because he’s on the bus.
“Once he started getting reps with the No. 2s and the No. 1s, he showed that he probably belongs. Is he a starter yet? No, he’s not ahead of some of those guys, but he’s a really, really good player that I think he’s going to see a lot of time as a Husker in the future.”
Johnson and former junior college transfer Nadab Joseph also got into the game in the fourth quarter.
Clark was asked if he still feels as though he’s trying to take the starting job from Newsome even as the regular season rolls on, and he made it clear that the group as a whole is a competitive one, but also a tight-knit one.
“I would say yes, but we support each other every day,” he explained. “We don’t look at it like that. We trust the coaches, we trust the process. If he does something wrong, or I do something right, we always are trying to learn from each other, correct each other and we piggyback off of each other all the time. In the film room, when we’re at home watching film, wherever it’s at, in practice, so we’re always just trying to help each other.”
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.