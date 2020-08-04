One of strongest Nebraska football players in history battling COVID-19 in Lincoln hospital

"He's shown an ability to power through things that maybe anybody of any other type of health status would not have been able to do," she said.

She said he entered CHI Health St. Elizabeth on July 28 and since has been on a ventilator, "with the exception of when he had enough wherewithal to sit up in his bed even though he was restrained and break through his restraints, and pull (the ventilator) out on his own, which is really horrific because a lot of trauma can be done internally."

Erin Lightner said it required nine hospital staff members to restrain the former Husker.

"They said it was like the Incredible Hulk," she said. "He's super strong, super fit. He had no underlying conditions. He works out six days a week."

Lightner received his positive test result for coronavirus on July 25. His symptoms began six days earlier with a cough, "and day by day it literally wove in and out of every COVID symptom that there is," Erin said.

For the past five seasons, Lightner has been coaching football in a Japan professional league. Although he was visiting Lincoln, he had been scheduled to fly back to Japan on July 4, but coronavirus-related issues prohibited it.