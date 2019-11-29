One last time, Nebraska's special-teams unit lets Huskers down in close loss

Iowa kicker Keith Duncan watched his kick sail through the uprights. Then he turned to Nebraska's bench, wagged his index finger and "may or may not have" (in his words) blown a few kisses coach Scott Frost's way as Iowa celebrated a second straight last-second win over Nebraska on a field goal.

And that, in a nutshell, summed up Nebraska's season on special teams.

The Huskers, for the second time in three games, gave up a momentum-killing kickoff return for a touchdown. In a game of field position, especially as the game got deep into the second half, the Huskers averaged just 38.8 yards on 10 punts with only two of the boots ending up inside Iowa's 20-yard line.

NU had zero punt-return yards. The Huskers had 12 kickoff-return yards — one for 15 yards and one for minus-3. One punt was fielded on the 2-yard line, although JD Spielman didn't have much of a choice on the play as the ball appeared to hop directly at him as he watched it roll.

In a season that for all intents and purposes is over, Nebraska's consistent inability to execute special teams at even an average level will be looked back on as one of the things that cut NU's bowl chances to the ground.