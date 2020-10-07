One key to Ty Robinson's big offseason in the weight room? Having the right workout partners

It is easy to tell why Nebraska redshirt freshman defensive lineman Ty Robinson feels like he had a productive first full offseason as a college football player.

His defensive line coach, Tony Tuioti, said he's up to around 325 pounds at 6-foot-5 and thinks Robinson has the size and strength to play on the defensive interior plus the athleticism to hold down an end spot.

Robinson, the Arizona native, made his collegiate debut against Wisconsin last year and also appeared against Maryland and Iowa down the stretch. Now, he's going to likely be a central figure on NU's defensive line for years to come.

During a Thursday news

"It helps when you work out with (NU strength coach Zach) Duval and our strength staff," Robinson said. "I feel like I've definitely made big jumps in the weight room and it's been put on the field."

Robinson also credited a pair of older players in walk-on Damian Jackson and defensive lineman Chris Walker, two players known as being among the most intense -- and strongest -- in the weight room.

"They took me as their workout partner and, I mean, they just go crazy in the gym," Robinson said. "For them, I'm thankful for that."

That work is only one small part of the improvement Robinson said he's made over the past year. Much more coming about Robinson and his role up front in the Journal Star this weekend.

