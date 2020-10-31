One cancellation already in the books, Big Ten likely has 'more bumps in the road' ahead

“I felt all along that it was inevitable that something like this would happen, but I did not expect it this early in the season and certainly was hoping that it wouldn’t involve Nebraska,” Moos said. “But it did, and that’s what we have to go with. … One of the things about our format here with the season we’re playing is there’s no byes, and that’s why the 10-game schedule (set in August) was really appealing to me, because everybody figured something like this would be happening and it gave you some relief to know that we could still play a game, if possible, on another date.”

Of course, that schedule lasted just six days in August before the league’s Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted 11-3 to postpone the season.

Then, the Big Ten was widely reported to be closing in on a start date of Oct. 17 rather than Oct. 24, which would have meant trying to play eight regular-season games in nine weeks rather than eight in eight.

That start date appears to have changed in the final day or so before the return-to-play plan was announced Sept. 16. The reason is not clear, though the conference set Sept. 30 as the deadline for having rapid testing up and running on every campus and didn’t want schools practicing in full pads before that. That timeline would have left less than three weeks before kickoff under an Oct. 17 start.