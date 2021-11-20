Once again, Nebraska's confounding math leads to big yards and not enough points against Badgers

MADISON, Wis. — The math, like it always seems to be with this Nebraska football team, is confounding.
The Huskers piled up 452 yards in Saturday's 35-28 loss to the Badgers — the most Wisconsin has allowed all season by 87 yards. The most allowed by the Badgers in a regular-season game since Nov. 16, 2019, against … Nebraska. The first time allowing 400-plus yards at Camp Randall Stadium since 2016, when Ohio State had 411.
And Nebraska lost. Again.
The one Big Ten team that has seemingly had an answer for Wisconsin's granite-hard 3-4 scheme in Scott Frost's four years in charge doesn't have anything to show for that answer other than an 0-3 record against Bucky Badger.
"We've had some success against them getting yards. We haven't won. So that's the stat that matters most," Frost said afterward. "But I thought the team we had put together a really good game plan. I thought for the most part we executed it well. … We kind of stopped ourselves as much as we got stopped."
In its last three games against Wisconsin, Nebraska has rolled up 1,463 yards of offense — 518 in 2018 led by freshman quarterback Adrian Martinez to go with the 493 in 2019 and 452 Saturday.
Over Wisconsin's six-game winning streak coming into Saturday, the Badgers had yielded only 1,118 yards.
The plan was to be aggressive from the beginning, NU said, and it started with a deep shot to Samori Toure on Nebraska's first offensive play.
"Coach Frost and some of the other coaches wanted to be aggressive. We were going to throw the ball more this game, and we definitely did those things," said Martinez, who threw for 351 yards and ran for 23 more.
"There were some aggressive play calls, starting with the first play of the game. So that was a trend, and we followed up on it throughout the game no matter what happened."
Indeed, the Huskers stayed with it after both of Martinez's interceptions. Austin Allen set a NU record for tight end receiving yards in a game. Toure went over 100 yards for the fifth time this season.
Nebraska didn't generate much in the run game — 35 carries netted just 101 yards — but it was the fakes NU used with its backs and receivers to move Wisconsin linebackers and defensive backs around that helped create the windows for the passing game to work.
"For us this week, we really had to carry out our fakes on a lot of plays and just win with the deep routes," said running back Markese Stepp. "I felt like passing the ball was the best way to attack them, and it got us really close to where we needed, but not where we needed to be. We've got to finish."
The refrain of finishing has been a familiar one this season. And there NU was, on the edge of the red zone, and throwing into the end zone with the game in the balance in the closing seconds.
But all that production, again, didn't lead to enough points.
"We went into the game knowing that we were going to take shots, take shots, take shots, and hopefully that would open up the run game and other things, and it worked," Toure said. "We were moving the ball a lot — with ease kind of throughout the first half. It just comes down to finishing drives and making the plays that we need in crunch-time moments. And we’re so close, but we’re just not there."