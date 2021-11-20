Once again, Nebraska's confounding math leads to big yards and not enough points against Badgers

The plan was to be aggressive from the beginning, NU said, and it started with a deep shot to Samori Toure on Nebraska's first offensive play.

"Coach Frost and some of the other coaches wanted to be aggressive. We were going to throw the ball more this game, and we definitely did those things," said Martinez, who threw for 351 yards and ran for 23 more.

"There were some aggressive play calls, starting with the first play of the game. So that was a trend, and we followed up on it throughout the game no matter what happened."

Indeed, the Huskers stayed with it after both of Martinez's interceptions. Austin Allen set a NU record for tight end receiving yards in a game. Toure went over 100 yards for the fifth time this season.

Nebraska didn't generate much in the run game — 35 carries netted just 101 yards — but it was the fakes NU used with its backs and receivers to move Wisconsin linebackers and defensive backs around that helped create the windows for the passing game to work.