On radio, Ruud says Nick Henrich is up 25 pounds and can be 'really, really good' for Huskers

Nick Henrich has now been healthy for a while, and that's a very good thing in the mind of Nebraska inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud.

Henrich, the redshirt freshman and former four-star prospect out of Omaha Burke, had surgery after an injury in the spring of 2019 and only got back enough to appear against Wisconsin on special teams in mid-November.

Now, though, the 6-foot-4 linebacker is healthy and trying to crack a rotation for the Huskers that starts with the senior tandem of Collin Miller and Will Honas.

"It was a big disappointment not only for him but for us, too, that he got injured in spring practice (in 2019) because you saw him really start to come on when he got hurt in spring," Ruud said in an interview on the "Husker Sports Nightly" radio program, noting that at least Henrich got to keep his redshirt season. "He's had a full year or so to really recover from that surgery and he's 100% full-go.

"He's gained 25 pounds since he's been here and he's a guy I've always been extremely high on, ever since watching his high school tape. He's as advertised and now it's just a matter of him continuing to push and continuing to develop."