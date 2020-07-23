On radio, Ruud says Nick Henrich is up 25 pounds and can be 'really, really good' for Huskers

Nick Henrich has now been healthy for a while, and that's a very good thing in the mind of Nebraska inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud.
Henrich, the redshirt freshman and former four-star prospect out of Omaha Burke, had surgery after an injury in the spring of 2019 and only got back enough to appear against Wisconsin on special teams in mid-November.
Now, though, the 6-foot-4 linebacker is healthy and trying to crack a rotation for the Huskers that starts with the senior tandem of Collin Miller and Will Honas.
"It was a big disappointment not only for him but for us, too, that he got injured in spring practice (in 2019) because you saw him really start to come on when he got hurt in spring," Ruud said in an interview on the "Husker Sports Nightly" radio program, noting that at least Henrich got to keep his redshirt season. "He's had a full year or so to really recover from that surgery and he's 100% full-go.
"He's gained 25 pounds since he's been here and he's a guy I've always been extremely high on, ever since watching his high school tape. He's as advertised and now it's just a matter of him continuing to push and continuing to develop."
Henrich is one of several players trying to earn playing time. Ruud says often that he'd like to have up to four players getting regular snaps and can find roles for more than that at least situationally.
"(Henrich) has all the tools needed to be a really, really good football player for a long time," Ruud said.
Henrich and walk-on sophomore Luke Reimer are the in-state players pushing for roles in the rotation and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander also recently included junior college transfer Eteva Mauga-Clements and freshman Keyshawn Greene in the mix.
Greene, a summer arrival from Florida, has a chance to get on the field early, according to Ruud.
"He's got to come in and learn the system and obviously a normal offseason really would have helped him, being able to have more time with him in person to teach him the system, but he's a guy that we're counting on right away to contribute somewhere on the field," Ruud said. "Whether it's special teams — I think he can be a dynamic kick cover guy, a dynamic punt cover guy. He's a guy I really think can be an anchor for our special teams early on and then hopefully more and more we can get him on the field and let him use his skills."
Reimer is no flash in the pan, according to Ruud, who said he thinks the former Lincoln North Star standout can be a "big-time player in this conference" over the course of his career.
Throw in redshirt freshmen Garrett Snodgrass and Jackson Hannah and Ruud understandably feels like the depth in his room is better than its been since he's been back in Lincoln.
Outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson knows much less about his personnel, given that it's more wide open and he was only just settling back into the NU staff at his new position this spring when the pandemic shut down spring ball. He reiterated that he wants junior Caleb Tannor to grow into a consistent player.
"I think that Caleb is a guy that we've talked about not being a flash guy," Dawson said. "You've got to be a guy that's a play-in, play-out, every down guy. He's got some tools. He's got great length, he's got good athleticism and he's a guy that can go forward and rush the quarterback and he can also do a little bit in coverage, so that's a bonus for a guy like that. ...
"He's just got to tie it all in and he has played as a young guy, so hopefully that experience over the past two years leads to something that ends up being pretty good for us this year."
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!