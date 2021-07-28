On radio, Husker OC Lubick says WRs Wyatt Liewer, Levi Falck have earned scholarships

"Plays with an edge and he's really talented, too," Lubick said. "Athletic player. I was surprised when I first got here, I was like, 'This guy's not on scholarship? He's a good athlete.' He's one of those guys, he's very humble and hungry, so he works his tail off."

Lubick didn't address Martin's status in terms of a scholarship, but the former Iowa and Michigan receiver is also likely in line to get one, if he hasn't already. Martin started four games in 2020 and came out of spring ball on the top line alongside Samori Toure and Omar Manning.

Manning making progress: Lubick also lauded junior receiver Omar Manning for the strides he's made since appearing in only one game during the 2020 season.

"The spring was huge for him because he was out there playing," Lubick said of the 6-foot-4, 225-pounder. "He was healthy. He's had some knickknack (injuries) in his career, but he was healthy and out there playing and doing a good job. You guys saw what he could do a little bit in the spring game.

"He was playing with a lot more confidence. The more you're out there, the more confidence you're going to have. He's been working really good, not just through the spring, but carrying that through the offseason workouts."

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

