On radio, Husker OC Lubick says WRs Wyatt Liewer, Levi Falck have earned scholarships

Nebraska's scholarship ranks at wide receiver are growing.
Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said Wednesday on the "Sports Nightly" radio program that both Wyatt Liewer and Levi Falck have been placed on scholarship this summer.
"Well earned, well deserved," Lubick said.
Falck was a walk-on graduate transfer from South Dakota who is back for a second season at Nebraska thanks to the extra year granted to everybody by the NCAA.
Liewer, an O'Neill native, is going into his fourth year in the program.
Both saw extensive playing time for the Huskers in 2020.
Falck played in all eight games and started four for the Huskers in 2020, catching 13 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown. Those totals were good for third and fourth, respectively, on the team.
"He's only been here for a year, but our other guys look at him as a leader because of how hard he works," Lubick said. "He's kind of embraced that role, especially in the summertime when coaches, we're limited in what we can do. He's done a good job of organizing workouts with those guys and those guys listen to him."
Liewer also played in all eight games for Nebraska and caught three passes for 22 yards and a touchdown after not appearing in a game for his first two seasons in Lincoln. He caught his first career touchdown against Purdue.
"Plays with an edge and he's really talented, too," Lubick said. "Athletic player. I was surprised when I first got here, I was like, 'This guy's not on scholarship? He's a good athlete.' He's one of those guys, he's very humble and hungry, so he works his tail off."
Lubick didn't address Martin's status in terms of a scholarship, but the former Iowa and Michigan receiver is also likely in line to get one, if he hasn't already. Martin started four games in 2020 and came out of spring ball on the top line alongside Samori Toure and Omar Manning.
Manning making progress: Lubick also lauded junior receiver Omar Manning for the strides he's made since appearing in only one game during the 2020 season.
"The spring was huge for him because he was out there playing," Lubick said of the 6-foot-4, 225-pounder. "He was healthy. He's had some knickknack (injuries) in his career, but he was healthy and out there playing and doing a good job. You guys saw what he could do a little bit in the spring game.
"He was playing with a lot more confidence. The more you're out there, the more confidence you're going to have. He's been working really good, not just through the spring, but carrying that through the offseason workouts."
A look at the 2021 Nebraska football schedule
Week 0 ➡️ at Illinois
When: Aug. 28, Noon
Where: Champaign, Ill.
Illinois in 2020: 2-6
Last time the Huskers and Illini played: Illinois 41, Nebraska 23 (2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 11-4
Week 1 ➡️ Fordham
When: Sept. 4, 11 a.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium
Fordham in 2020: 2-1 (shortened by COVID-19)
Last time the Huskers and Rams met: No previous matchups
Week 2 ➡️ Buffalo
When: Sept. 11, 2:30 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium
Buffalo in 2020: 6-1 (5-0 in MAC)
Last time the Huskers and Bulls met: No previous matchups
Week 3 ➡️ at Oklahoma
When: Sept. 18, 11 a.m.
Where: Norman, Oklahoma
Oklahoma in 2020: 9-2 (6-2 Big 12)
Last time Huskers and Sooners played: Oklahoma 23, Nebraska 20 (Dec. 5, 2010, Big 12 Championship)
All-time series: Oklahoma, 45-38-3
Week 4 ➡️ at Michigan State
When: Sept. 25
Where: East Lansing, Michigan
Michigan State in 2020: 2-5
The last time the Huskers and Spartans played: Nebraska 9, Michigan State 6 (Nov. 17, 2018)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 9-2
Week 5 ➡️ Northwestern
When: Oct. 2, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium
Northwestern in 2020: 7-2, Big Ten runner-up
The last time the Huskers and Wildcats met: Northwestern 21, Nebraska 13 (Nov. 7, 2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 8-6
Week 6 ➡️ Michigan
When: Oct. 9
Where: Memorial Stadium
Michigan in 2020: 2-4
The last time the Huskers and Wolverines played: Michigan 56, Nebraska 10 (Sept. 22, 2018)
All-time series: Michigan leads, 5-4
Week 7 ➡️ at Minnesota
When: Oct. 16
Where: Minneapolis
Minnesota in 2020: 3-4
The last time the Huskers and Gophers played: Minnesota 24, Nebraska 17 (Dec. 12, 2020)
All-time series: Minnesota, 34-25-2
Week 9 ➡️ Purdue
When: Oct. 30
Where: Memorial Stadium
Purdue in 2020: 2-4
The last time the Huskers and Boilermakers met: Nebraska 37, Purdue 27 (Dec. 5, 2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 5-4
Week 10 ➡️ Ohio State
When: Nov. 6
Where: Memorial Stadium
Ohio State in 2020: 7-1 (national runner-up)
The last time the Huskers and Buckeyes met: Ohio State 52, Nebraska 17 (Oct. 24, 2020)
All-time series: Ohio State leads, 8-1
Week 12 ➡️ at Wisconsin
When: Nov. 20
Where: Madison, Wisconsin
Wisconsin in 2020: 4-3
The last time the Huskers and Badgers met: Wisconsin 37, Nebraska 21 (Nov. 16, 2019)
All-time series: Wisconsin leads, 10-4
Week 13 ➡️ Iowa
When: Nov. 26, 12:30 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium
Iowa in 2020: 6-2
The last time the Huskers and Hawkeyes met: Iowa 26, Nebraska 20 (Nov. 27, 2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 29-19-3
