On radio, Husker OC Lubick says WRs Wyatt Liewer, Levi Falck have earned scholarships
HUSKER FOOTBALL

On radio, Husker OC Lubick says WRs Wyatt Liewer, Levi Falck have earned scholarships

  • Updated
Penn State vs. Nebraska, 11.14

Nebraska wide receiver Levi Falck catches a pass against Penn State on Nov. 14, 2020, at Memorial Stadium.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Nebraska's scholarship ranks at wide receiver are growing. 

Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said Wednesday on the "Sports Nightly" radio program that both Wyatt Liewer and Levi Falck have been placed on scholarship this summer. 

"Well earned, well deserved," Lubick said. 

Falck was a walk-on graduate transfer from South Dakota who is back for a second season at Nebraska thanks to the extra year granted to everybody by the NCAA. 

Liewer, an O'Neill native, is going into his fourth year in the program. 

Both saw extensive playing time for the Huskers in 2020. 

Falck played in all eight games and started four for the Huskers in 2020, catching 13 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown. Those totals were good for third and fourth, respectively, on the team. 

"He's only been here for a year, but our other guys look at him as a leader because of how hard he works," Lubick said. "He's kind of embraced that role, especially in the summertime when coaches, we're limited in what we can do. He's done a good job of organizing workouts with those guys and those guys listen to him." 

Liewer also played in all eight games for Nebraska and caught three passes for 22 yards and a touchdown after not appearing in a game for his first two seasons in Lincoln. He caught his first career touchdown against Purdue. 

"Plays with an edge and he's really talented, too," Lubick said. "Athletic player. I was surprised when I first got here, I was like, 'This guy's not on scholarship? He's a good athlete.' He's one of those guys, he's very humble and hungry, so he works his tail off." 

Lubick didn't address Martin's status in terms of a scholarship, but the former Iowa and Michigan receiver is also likely in line to get one, if he hasn't already. Martin started four games in 2020 and came out of spring ball on the top line alongside Samori Toure and Omar Manning. 

Fan Day is Thursday at Memorial Stadium. Here are some final reminders before you head there

Manning making progress: Lubick also lauded junior receiver Omar Manning for the strides he's made since appearing in only one game during the 2020 season. 

"The spring was huge for him because he was out there playing," Lubick said of the 6-foot-4, 225-pounder. "He was healthy. He's had some knickknack (injuries) in his career, but he was healthy and out there playing and doing a good job. You guys saw what he could do a little bit in the spring game. 

"He was playing with a lot more confidence. The more you're out there, the more confidence you're going to have. He's been working really good, not just through the spring, but carrying that through the offseason workouts." 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017.

