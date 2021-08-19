On radio, Frost says NU 'will always do things right' and breaks down critical opener vs. Illinois

“And they’ve got those guys back. Those guys will hit you, no question,” Frost said on Sports Nightly. “They knocked the snot out of us a few times in the past couple years. The big thing is we’ve had too many turnovers the past couple of years. We were lucky to win one with the turnovers we had and we put ourselves in a really bad spot with turnovers in the other one.”

Frost is expecting across-the-board improvements on offense, but he spoke highly about his defense in particular and said he's willing to put more of the game on their shoulders, including right from the start.

The fourth-year head coach likes to take the ball first if Nebraska wins the coin toss, but he said the combination of a veteran defense and a couple of kickoff specialists who can improve on NU's paltry touchback percentages the past two years could allow him to alter his thinking a bit.

"If we think we're going to go score, we'll take the ball," Frost said. "But I will say, when you talk about improvements we've made, our kickoff unit right now looks a lot better. The biggest part of that is we have some guys that can really hit it. We haven't in the past.