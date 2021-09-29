On radio, AD Trev Alberts talks about progress and concern in Husker football program

Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts on Wednesday night measured the progress and the shortcomings of the Husker football program and laid out what he wants to see in the coming weeks from head coach Scott Frost, his staff and the players.
Alberts, in an hourlong appearance on the "Sports Nightly" radio program, said he liked the progress the past two weeks in losses to Oklahoma and Michigan State, but also emphasized the importance of a breakthrough for the psyche of the players.
"The reality is this: For those of you who have played football you understand, there’s a certain amount of laying it on the line and being willing to pay a price, and if you never get rewarded, eventually you start asking yourself whether it’s worth it," Alberts said. "This is going to sound a little odd, but I was really pleased with the reactions I saw from the players after the Michigan State game. There was general — anger is a little strong — but what that tells me is, first of all, there’s an emotional investment into what they're doing and they’re all in. When it hurts that bad, you understand how important it is to them and how much they’ve invested in it. I thought the response was good and obviously such a tough loss is good, but I think generally the coaches have done a good job of getting them refocused for the next game."
Alberts had high praise for the Husker defense and coordinator Erik Chinander, saying, "There’s no Ndamukong Suh or Grant Wistrom, but this is a team that plays together. They understand their roles. 'Chins' has done a great job. So, a lot of progress in some key areas and some areas that are a real concern and are frustrating."
Among them: specials teams and play on the offensive line, but also a more general thought from Alberts.
"This is a schedule that, there is a very small window and small margin for error," he said. "Every game is winnable and every game we could lose. So attention to detail and focus and discipline are going to be critical, and those are areas that have historically not been our strong suits. None of those have to do with talent. They have to do with things that we can control, so that’s our focus."
Nebraska has three games remaining before its first bye week, beginning with a home game Saturday night against Northwestern before hosting Michigan on Oct. 9 and traveling to Minnesota on Oct. 16.
"I think we’re making progress and this is obviously a very, very important game on Homecoming this week and a lot of great, quality opponents coming up," Alberts said. "So we’ll keep working and supporting Scott and the coaches and, more importantly, supporting these football players who, they deserve to be rewarded at some point based on their effort."
Notes
Alberts said he's put together a group of community members to plan the future of Memorial Stadium in every way from capacity to fan experience to parking and concessions.
"We’re thinking about 10, 15, 20 years down the road, what does Memorial Stadium look like? What is the fan experience?," Alberts said. "We need to think about when people leave their house and then they get to the stadium, parking included – some of that is beyond our control – but we’ve got to make it intuitive to be a Husker fan. It can’t be difficult for people to support us as best they possibly can.”
He said those decisions, “Won’t happen overnight, but we’re going to create that strategy and business plan.”
Turf to be replaced: The first-year athletic director also noted that the artificial turf at Memorial Stadium is set to be replaced next summer.
That was originally going to happen last year as the surface has reached the end of its recommended lifespan, but it didn't due to the pandemic.
Alberts said he's intrigued by the idea of playing on natural grass and that the NU players enjoyed it against MSU and Oklahoma, but also made it sound like the benefits of turf -- maintenance the ability to have other events in the stadium among them -- is likely to win out.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.