On a low-key day for Buckeye offense, Ruggles shuts out noise of 85,000 to lift OSU with leg

Ohio State coach Ryan Day didn’t plan on needing Noah Ruggles to kick four field goals to carry Ohio State to a win this season, much less doing so two weeks in a row.

Ruggles, a graduate transfer from North Carolina, booted four field goals last week in the No. 6 Buckeyes' 33-24 win over Penn State, then kicked four more Saturday, including a game-clinching 46-yarder into the wind to carry Ohio State to victory over Nebraska.

“Probably not,” Day said about anticipating four field-goal games from Ruggles. “But you have to have that in big games. You’d like to sit here and think you’re going to blow out every team. It doesn’t work that way because teams are too good. So every point counts, every possession counts. To get three points is huge, especially when the defense plays well.”

Ruggles, who said he can shut out the noise of 85,000 people and tries to look at each kick the same, had been preparing himself for the game-clincher from the time he walked to the Memorial Stadium field Saturday morning.