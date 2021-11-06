On a low-key day for Buckeye offense, Ruggles shuts out noise of 85,000 to lift OSU with leg

Ohio State coach Ryan Day didn’t plan on needing Noah Ruggles to kick four field goals to carry Ohio State to a win this season, much less doing so two weeks in a row.
Ruggles, a graduate transfer from North Carolina, booted four field goals last week in the No. 6 Buckeyes' 33-24 win over Penn State, then kicked four more Saturday, including a game-clinching 46-yarder into the wind to carry Ohio State to victory over Nebraska.
“Probably not,” Day said about anticipating four field-goal games from Ruggles. “But you have to have that in big games. You’d like to sit here and think you’re going to blow out every team. It doesn’t work that way because teams are too good. So every point counts, every possession counts. To get three points is huge, especially when the defense plays well.”
Ruggles, who said he can shut out the noise of 85,000 people and tries to look at each kick the same, had been preparing himself for the game-clincher from the time he walked to the Memorial Stadium field Saturday morning.
“Honestly, I had been staring those flagpoles down since the beginning of the game, from the warmups on and talking to my guys on the sidelines trying to figure out what it was doing,” he said. “It had been blowing right to left all day, I played it a little right because that’s what it had been doing. You’ve got to just trust it.”
Ruggles’ field goals and extra points accounted for 14 of Ohio State’s 26 points Saturday.
Six more came from Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who caught a flare pass from quarterback C.J. Stroud, juked a Nebraska defender and flew down the sideline for a 75-yard touchdown that put Ohio State up 17-3 late in the second quarter.
“I was open, C.J. put it on me, the O-line protected very well,” Smith-Njigba said. “I made one cut, Chris (Olave) did a great job blocking downfield. I really appreciate him … I just tried to take my knees up and go.”
The touchdown was one of an Ohio State record 15 catches for Smith-Njigba, who finished with 240 yards receiving.
But Stroud, who hit a half-dozen receivers in completing 36 of his 54 passes for 405 yards, said he wasn’t intentionally targeting Smith-Njigba.
“Our scheme is whoever is open gets the ball,” Stroud said. “It’s not really you’re picking one person to get the ball or the ball goes here because he wants the ball. Whatever I see in the defense, in the coverage, that’s who gets the ball … (but) he was amazing.”
The Buckeye defense held Nebraska to 361 total yards, 128 of them coming on a pair of long passes from Adrian Martinez to Samori Toure.
Those big plays, Day said, came because the Ohio State defense was taking away other Nebraska weapons, and Toure took advantage of that coverage. Beyond that, Day and defensive coordinator Kerry Combs had nothing but praise for the Buckeye defenders, who limited Nebraska 2-of-13 on third-down conversions.
“They played really well,” Day said. “It’s hard to win in this conference. It’s hard to win on the road. It was going to be a challenge. We knew it. … This (Nebraska) is a good team. They’re a good defense. We knew that coming in. I said that and I believe it. So it’s great to get wins on the road, not easy to do.”