You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Omar Manning's juco coach says NU signee could arrive to campus in coming days
View Comments

Omar Manning's juco coach says NU signee could arrive to campus in coming days

{{featured_button_text}}
Friday Night Lights II, 6.21

Wide receiver Omar Manning of Kilgore (Texas) Junior College makes his official visit to campus during last June's second Friday Night Lights camp at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Omar Manning is going to be in Lincoln sooner rather than later. 

Kilgore (Texas) Junior College offensive coordinator Peter Hopkins told the Journal Star on Monday night that Manning wrapped up his associate's degree in recent days and is expecting to be on campus at Nebraska by the weekend. 

"He just buckled down and worked his butt off and got it done," Hopkins told the Journal Star. 

The last hurdle will be to get the official transcript sent to NU and approved. Once that happens, Manning will be able to report. 

Manning tweeted, "Man I'm the first one in my family with a college degree! Definitely blessed. With God anything is possible! Went through a lot behind closed doors to get here. I was doubted by man, closed that chapter. Thankful for those who helped." 

It was originally thought Manning might take through June or into July because he needed to finish multiple classes, but he satisfied the benchmarks, according to Hopkins. 

"It's great because a lot of people thought that he wouldn't get it done or that it would take him the whole summer, but now he gets to go be with his teammates and start building that chemistry," Hopkins said. 

Manning is the No. 2 overall junior college prospect in the country according to 247Sports, and at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, is a receiver type that Nebraska is lacking on its roster. 

It's worth pointing out that sometimes the paperwork takes time, so it's possible the weekend is an aggressive timeline. But Hopkins said that Manning's associate's degree is completed and he only needs approval before officially joining Nebraska. 

The second-team NJCAA All-America selection in 2019 is one of the prized offensive signees of Nebraska's 2020 class. On National Signing Day, head coach Scott Frost said of Manning, “He looks different than anybody I’ve ever coached and has tape to match. I’m really excited to get him. …

“That’s one place where we thought we wanted a kind of guy that could come in and potentially help us right away. … He’s got a little work to do yet before he gets to campus, but I think he has a chance to change our offense.”

One Manning's transcripts are finalized, NU's summer incoming class will be nearly in the clear. Punter Daniel Cerni will still have to make the trip from Australia -- he told the Journal Star last week he thinks that will be in July -- but academically there are no further known outstanding questions about the Huskers' 15 summer scholarship arrivers. 

By the Journal Star's count, NU is onboarding 15 scholarship players and 23 walk-ons this summer and could add one more new scholarship player to the mix with its final Class of 2020 spot. 

The latest updates from the Nebraska football recruiting trail

Campus and in-home visits are on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. But recruiting isn't necessarily slowing down. Here's the latest from the Huskers. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News