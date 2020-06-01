Omar Manning's juco coach says NU signee could arrive to campus in coming days

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Omar Manning is going to be in Lincoln sooner rather than later.

Kilgore (Texas) Junior College offensive coordinator Peter Hopkins told the Journal Star on Monday night that Manning wrapped up his associate's degree in recent days and is expecting to be on campus at Nebraska by the weekend.

"He just buckled down and worked his butt off and got it done," Hopkins told the Journal Star.

The last hurdle will be to get the official transcript sent to NU and approved. Once that happens, Manning will be able to report.

Manning tweeted, "Man I'm the first one in my family with a college degree! Definitely blessed. With God anything is possible! Went through a lot behind closed doors to get here. I was doubted by man, closed that chapter. Thankful for those who helped."

It was originally thought Manning might take through June or into July because he needed to finish multiple classes, but he satisfied the benchmarks, according to Hopkins.

"It's great because a lot of people thought that he wouldn't get it done or that it would take him the whole summer, but now he gets to go be with his teammates and start building that chemistry," Hopkins said.