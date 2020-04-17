Omaha Westside touted recruit Avante Dickerson picks Minnesota over Nebraska, others
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Omaha Westside touted recruit Avante Dickerson picks Minnesota over Nebraska, others

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Bellevue West vs. Omaha Westside, 11.26

Omaha Westside's Avante Dickerson (28) carries the ball against Bellevue West during Class A football championship game on Nov. 26, 2019. Dickerson committed to Minnesota on Friday.

 JUSTIN WAN, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Nebraska lost a four-star recruit from Omaha — and top-ranked Class of 2021 prospect — to a division rival on Friday afternoon. 

Avante Dickerson, a two-time first-team Super-State defensive back from Omaha Westside, announced his commitment to Big Ten West foe Minnesota on Friday on Twitter. 

Dickerson earlier this year said his top three schools were NU, Ohio State and LSU but that had shifted as more offers came in and after Buckeye defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley left for Boston College.

Nebraska offered Dickerson, a current high school junior, in March 2019. He quickly garnered the attention of several top-notch programs in the country, including the Tigers, Buckeyes, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, USC, Texas A&M, Baylor, Arkansas, Kansas, Iowa, Iowa State and Kansas State.

Dickerson took a virtual visit to Minnesota last month.

The 6-foot, 165-pound Dickerson was slowed early last season with a hamstring injury, but Westside caught fire as he became healthy. The Warriors went 10-3 and reached the Class A state championship game as Dickerson intercepted four passes from his cornerback position last season.

On offense, Dickerson used his sub-4.4 speed in the 40-yard dash as a wide receiver/running back, catching 20 passes for 340 yards and rushing for 362 more and three touchdowns.

This is the second straight year Nebraska has failed to land an Omaha standout high school football player. Omaha Burke Super-State wide receiver Xavier Watts, the 2019 Lincoln Journal Star's boys high school athlete of the year, chose Notre Dame over the Huskers. He began his college career in January after playing for the Bulldogs last fall.

This story will be updated.

The latest updates from the Nebraska football recruiting trail

Campus and in-home visits are on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. But recruiting isn't necessarily slowing down. Here's the latest from the Huskers. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
3

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News