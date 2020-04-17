Omaha Westside touted recruit Avante Dickerson picks Minnesota over Nebraska, others

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska lost a four-star recruit from Omaha — and top-ranked Class of 2021 prospect — to a division rival on Friday afternoon.

Avante Dickerson, a two-time first-team Super-State defensive back from Omaha Westside, announced his commitment to Big Ten West foe Minnesota on Friday on Twitter.

Dickerson earlier this year said his top three schools were NU, Ohio State and LSU but that had shifted as more offers came in and after Buckeye defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley left for Boston College.

Nebraska offered Dickerson, a current high school junior, in March 2019. He quickly garnered the attention of several top-notch programs in the country, including the Tigers, Buckeyes, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, USC, Texas A&M, Baylor, Arkansas, Kansas, Iowa, Iowa State and Kansas State.

Dickerson took a virtual visit to Minnesota last month.