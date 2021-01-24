 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha Westside product Dickerson decommits from Minnesota, citing 'change of heart'
View Comments

Omaha Westside product Dickerson decommits from Minnesota, citing 'change of heart'

{{featured_button_text}}
Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside, 11.20

Omaha Westside's Avante Dickerson (right) intercepts a ball intended for Elkhorn South's Zachary Michener in the end zone on Nov. 20 during the Class A state championship game in Omaha.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Omaha Westside standout Avante Dickerson says he has had a "change of heart."

He's decommitted from Minnesota, he announced Sunday via Twitter.

He says he'll reveal where he plans to play college football on National Signing Day (Feb. 3). 

He thanked Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck and the entire Gophers staff.

A 6-foot, 170-pound cornerback, Dickerson verbally pledged to Minnesota on April 17, 2020. At the time, he was rated by ESPN as the nation's No. 46 recruit overall and was Minnesota's highest-ranked commitment since ESPN started its rankings in 2009.

Dickerson has offers from Nebraska, LSU, Oregon and Michigan, among others. 

The Huskers have recruited Dickerson heavily, as he's the second-ranked player in the state by Rivals.com behind Elkhorn South offensive lineman Teddy Prochazka. 

Hard-hitting safety Koby Bretz, a teammate of Dickerson's at Westside, signed with Nebraska during the first National Signing Day in December. 

What does a dream finish to Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class look like?
Steven M. Sipple: Frost biting back at a certain narrative shows a level of resolve in the coach

Meet Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Corcoran to start, Miller retires and other notables from Tuesday's news conference

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News