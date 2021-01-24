Omaha Westside product Dickerson decommits from Minnesota, citing 'change of heart'

Omaha Westside standout Avante Dickerson says he has had a "change of heart."

He's decommitted from Minnesota, he announced Sunday via Twitter.

He says he'll reveal where he plans to play college football on National Signing Day (Feb. 3).

He thanked Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck and the entire Gophers staff.

A 6-foot, 170-pound cornerback, Dickerson verbally pledged to Minnesota on April 17, 2020. At the time, he was rated by ESPN as the nation's No. 46 recruit overall and was Minnesota's highest-ranked commitment since ESPN started its rankings in 2009.

Dickerson has offers from Nebraska, LSU, Oregon and Michigan, among others.

The Huskers have recruited Dickerson heavily, as he's the second-ranked player in the state by Rivals.com behind Elkhorn South offensive lineman Teddy Prochazka.