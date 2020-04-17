Omaha Westside coach Froendt points to relationships, culture as Minnesota reels in Avante Dickerson

Nebraska lost a four-star recruit from Omaha — and top-ranked Class of 2021 prospect — to a division rival on Friday afternoon.
Avante Dickerson, a two-time first-team Super-State defensive back from Omaha Westside, announced his commitment to Big Ten West foe Minnesota on Friday on Twitter.
COMMITTED 〽️ pic.twitter.com/WlbQW73DGv— AD #28 (@_dickerson1) April 17, 2020
Dickerson earlier this year said his top three schools were Nebraska, Ohio State and LSU, but that had shifted as more offers came in and after Buckeye defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley left for Boston College. In the end, Westside coach Brett Froendt said Dickerson was considering the Huskers, Oregon and Boston College in addition to the Gophers.
Froendt said Minnesota was one of the first schools to reach out and offer Dickerson and their persistence, particularly over the past few weeks, paid off.
"Avante spent 45 minutes on FaceTime with (Minnesota head coach) P.J. Fleck the other day, and I totally understand the decision he made," Froendt said. "I can't find one fault with their program. Coach Fleck and his staff know football, they have a tremendous amount of energy and they've created a culture up there that Avante wanted to be a part of."
Nebraska offered Dickerson, a current high school junior, in March 2019. He quickly garnered the attention of several top-notch programs in the country, including the Tigers, Buckeyes, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, USC, Texas A&M, Baylor, Arkansas, Kansas, Iowa, Iowa State and Kansas State.
Dickerson took a virtual visit to Minnesota two weeks ago, but has not been on campus.
"For Avante, this wasn't about buildings, it was about relationships," Froendt said. "Avante has built good relationships with the coaches up there the last couple years, and those are important to him."
Minnesota went 11-2 last season and won the Outback Bowl over Auburn. The Gophers defeated Nebraska 34-7 on their way to a 9-0 start.
The 6-foot, 175-pound Dickerson was slowed early last season with a hamstring injury, but Westside caught fire as he became healthy. The Warriors went 10-3 and reached the Class A state championship game as Dickerson intercepted four passes from his cornerback position last season.
On offense, Dickerson used his sub-4.4 speed in the 40-yard dash as a wide receiver/running back, catching 20 passes for 340 yards and rushing for 362 more and three touchdowns.
This is the second straight year Nebraska has failed to land an Omaha standout high school football player. Omaha Burke Super-State wide receiver Xavier Watts, the 2019 Lincoln Journal Star's boys high school athlete of the year, chose Notre Dame over the Huskers. He began his college career in January after playing for the Bulldogs last fall.
