Omaha Westside coach Froendt points to relationships, culture as Minnesota reels in Avante Dickerson

Nebraska lost a four-star recruit from Omaha — and top-ranked Class of 2021 prospect — to a division rival on Friday afternoon.

Avante Dickerson, a two-time first-team Super-State defensive back from Omaha Westside, announced his commitment to Big Ten West foe Minnesota on Friday on Twitter.

Dickerson earlier this year said his top three schools were Nebraska, Ohio State and LSU, but that had shifted as more offers came in and after Buckeye defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley left for Boston College. In the end, Westside coach Brett Froendt said Dickerson was considering the Huskers, Oregon and Boston College in addition to the Gophers.

Froendt said Minnesota was one of the first schools to reach out and offer Dickerson and their persistence, particularly over the past few weeks, paid off.

"Avante spent 45 minutes on FaceTime with (Minnesota head coach) P.J. Fleck the other day, and I totally understand the decision he made," Froendt said. "I can't find one fault with their program. Coach Fleck and his staff know football, they have a tremendous amount of energy and they've created a culture up there that Avante wanted to be a part of."