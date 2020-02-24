You are the owner of this article.
OLB Tannor kicks off list of Huskers who face critical upcoming weeks
As the start of Nebraska spring football creeps closer — NU's first practice is March 9 — the Journal Star is looking at Husker underclassmen who face particularly critical junctures. Spring is important for every player — no quarterbacks are on this list, for example, but the coming weeks will be an early litmus test of whether anybody can push Adrian Martinez for the starting job — but maybe particularly so for these guys.

This series will run in print Tuesday through Sunday and we'll start a new set — redshirts to watchnext week.

Caleb Tannor

Caleb Tannor, junior, outside linebacker

Consider this: Assuming no transfer additions in the coming months, only JoJo Domann will have more experience among NU outside linebackers than Tannor when the 2020 season begins.

Tannor, a junior, has played in all 24 games since arriving on campus as a heralded four-star recruit out of Georgia. He has not yet broken through as a consistently productive performer, though. Tannor had 17 tackles (three for loss) and 2.5 sacks during a sophomore season in which he made his first four career starts. At 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, he’s shown flashes of athleticism and explosiveness but hasn’t been a down-in, down-out player.

Can he turn into that? Might he blossom under the instruction of new outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson? NU needs him to, considering the depth behind Tannor and Domann is comprised of sophomore Garrett Nelson, junior college transfer Niko Cooper (arriving this summer) and a host of young players.

Tannor drew praise early in his career from former coach Jovan Dewitt for his ability to pick up scheme and responsibility, but it hasn't translated to the field so far. Whether it does this offseason will go a long way toward determining what the Husker front seven looks like and also the arc of Tannor's career in Lincoln. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

