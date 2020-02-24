OLB Tannor kicks off list of Huskers who face critical upcoming weeks

As the start of Nebraska spring football creeps closer — NU's first practice is March 9 — the Journal Star is looking at Husker underclassmen who face particularly critical junctures. Spring is important for every player — no quarterbacks are on this list, for example, but the coming weeks will be an early litmus test of whether anybody can push Adrian Martinez for the starting job — but maybe particularly so for these guys.

This series will run in print Tuesday through Sunday and we'll start a new set — redshirts to watch — next week.

Caleb Tannor, junior, outside linebacker

Consider this: Assuming no transfer additions in the coming months, only JoJo Domann will have more experience among NU outside linebackers than Tannor when the 2020 season begins.

Tannor, a junior, has played in all 24 games since arriving on campus as a heralded four-star recruit out of Georgia. He has not yet broken through as a consistently productive performer, though. Tannor had 17 tackles (three for loss) and 2.5 sacks during a sophomore season in which he made his first four career starts. At 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, he’s shown flashes of athleticism and explosiveness but hasn’t been a down-in, down-out player.