{{featured_button_text}}
NU football practice, 8.7

Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills carries the ball Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, during practice at the Hawks Championship Center.

 KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star

Nebraska released its first depth chart of the preseason on Monday morning and there are a couple of interesting developments. 

Off the top, a reminder that Scott Frost said Friday that injury situations can affect depth chart positioning, so there's only so much that can be read into certain positions. 

Here's a look: 

QB pecking order: Noah Vedral is listed as the No. 2 quarterback behind Adrian Martinez. Luke McCaffrey is also listed at No. 3. There is likely a role for both depending on game situation, given that McCaffrey can play in up to four games and retain his redshirt and Frost has said he'd be comfortable putting either Vedral or McCaffrey on the field. 

OLB intrigue: Senior Alex Davis is listed as a starter on one side, but it's his back-ups that draw intrigue. Fellow senior Tyrin Ferguson and freshman Garrett Nelson are listed as the co back-ups, while JoJo Domann and Caleb Tanner are listed as co-starters on the other side. 

Davis and Ferguson have widely been considered the top pair, but clearly the way Jovan Dewitt chooses to deploy his players will be interesting early in the season. 

Secondary competition: Senior Lamar Jackson and sophomore Cam Taylor are listed as co-starters at corner on one side with Dicaprio Bootle the entrenched starter on the other side. 

In the secondary, Marquel Dismuke and Deontai Williams remain the top pair. Kearney walk-on Isaiah Stalbird, who drew praise from Travis Fisher earlier this month, is listed as the No. 2 behind Dismuke. That's a nice camp for a redshirt freshman walk-on. 

RB pairs: Sophomore Maurice Washington and junior Dedrick Mills got the OR designation at running back, while Wyatt Mazour and freshman Rahmir Johnson have the OR designation behind them. 

Allen a co-starter at TE: Sophomore Austin Allen is listed as a co-staterter at tight end with junior Jack Stoll. Allen, the Aurora native, "closed the gap" that existed last year, assistant coach Sean Beckton said last week. NU feels good about its depth overall, as Beckton said sophomore Kurt Rafdal was just a shade behind Allen. 

Junior college transfer DL Jahkeem Green is not on the initial two-deep, but the bet here is still that he'll have a role as the season goes along, if not right away. 

Armstrong the punter: Isaac Armstrong is listed as the No. 1 punter over Michigan State transfer William Przystup. 

The freshmen on the two-deep: Starting WR Wan'Dale Robinson, No. 3 QB McCaffrey, No. 2 RT Bryce Benhart, co-No. 2 WR Darien Chase, co-No. 3 RB Johnson, co-No. 2 OLB Nelson, co-No. 2 CB Quinton Newsome and co-No. 1 KR Robinson. 

A position-by-position look at the Huskers

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports writer

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Load comments