Ohio State-Nebraska the most-watched college football game this weekend
  • Updated
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24

Nebraska defensive lineman Keem Green (4) battles with Ohio State offensive lineman Wyatt Davis (52) during the fourth quarter Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

 JOSHUA BICKEL, POOL VIA OHIO STATE ATHLETICS

The return of Big Ten football, and the Ohio State Buckeyes, drew a lot of eyes this weekend.

The Nebraska-Ohio State football game was the highest-rated college contest on television Saturday. The average metered market rating was a 3.7, making it the second highest-rated game of the season behind Alabama-Georgia (5.3).

Ohio State won the game 52-17. With no fans allowed in the stands, the game drew a 36.7 rating in the Columbus, Ohio, market.

Other marque television games Saturday included Oklahoma State-Iowa State, Penn State-Indiana and Michigan-Minnesota, which was a battle of ranked teams in prime time. Michigan-Minnesota also went head-to-head with Game 4 of the World Series.

 

