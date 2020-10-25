Ohio State-Nebraska the most-watched college football game this weekend

The return of Big Ten football, and the Ohio State Buckeyes, drew a lot of eyes this weekend.

The Nebraska-Ohio State football game was the highest-rated college contest on television Saturday. The average metered market rating was a 3.7, making it the second highest-rated game of the season behind Alabama-Georgia (5.3).

Ohio State won the game 52-17. With no fans allowed in the stands, the game drew a 36.7 rating in the Columbus, Ohio, market.

Other marque television games Saturday included Oklahoma State-Iowa State, Penn State-Indiana and Michigan-Minnesota, which was a battle of ranked teams in prime time. Michigan-Minnesota also went head-to-head with Game 4 of the World Series.

