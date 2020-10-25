Ohio State-Nebraska the most-watched college football game this weekend

Nebraska defensive lineman Keem Green (4) battles with Ohio State offensive lineman Wyatt Davis (52) during the fourth quarter Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
JOSHUA BICKEL, POOL VIA OHIO STATE ATHLETICS
Lincoln Journal Star
The return of Big Ten football, and the Ohio State Buckeyes, drew a lot of eyes this weekend.
The Nebraska-Ohio State football game was the highest-rated college contest on television Saturday. The average metered market rating was a 3.7, making it the second highest-rated game of the season behind Alabama-Georgia (5.3).
Ohio State won the game 52-17. With no fans allowed in the stands, the game drew a 36.7 rating in the Columbus, Ohio, market.
Other marque television games Saturday included Oklahoma State-Iowa State, Penn State-Indiana and Michigan-Minnesota, which was a battle of ranked teams in prime time. Michigan-Minnesota also went head-to-head with Game 4 of the World Series.
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska defensive lineman Ty Robinson (99) and linebacker Will Honas (3) tackle Ohio State Buckeyes running back Master Teague (bottom) during the fourth quarter Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
JOSHUA BICKEL, POOL VIA OHIO STATE ATHLETICS
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska safety Deontai Williams (8) reacts after being called for targeting during the fourth quarter against Ohio State on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
JOSHUA BICKEL, POOL VIA OHIO STATE ATHLETICS
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson returns a kickoff during the fourth quarter against Ohio State on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
JOSHUA BICKEL, POOL VIA OHIO STATE ATHLETICS
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska offensive lineman Ethan Piper (57) battles with Ohio State linebacker Dallas Gant (19) during the fourth quarter Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
JOSHUA BICKEL, POOL VIA OHIO STATE ATHLETICS
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska's quarterback Luke McCaffrey pitches the ball during the fourth quarter against Ohio State on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
JOSHUA BICKEL, POOL VIA OHIO STATE ATHLETICS
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke (9) tackles Ohio State running back Trey Sermon during the fourth quarter Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
JOSHUA A. BICKEL, POOL VIA OHIO STATE ATHLETICS
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson runs the ball against Ohio State during the fourth quarter Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
JOSHUA BICKEL, POOL VIA OHIO STATE ATHLETICS
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska defensive lineman Keem Green (4) battles with Ohio State offensive lineman Wyatt Davis (52) during the fourth quarter Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
JOSHUA BICKEL, POOL VIA OHIO STATE ATHLETICS
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska offensive linemen Trent Hixson (75) and Matt Sichterman (70) leave the field after the Huskers' 52-17 loss to Ohio State on Saturday.
JOSHUA BICKEL, POOL VIA OHIO STATE ATHLETICS
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska defensive players run to the sideline after giving up a touchdown to Ohio State during the fourth quarter Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
JOSHUA BICKEL, POOL VIA OHIO STATE ATHLETICS
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska defensive lineman Ben Stille (95) chases Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields during the fourth quarter Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
JOSHUA BICKEL, POOL VIA OHIO STATE ATHLETICS
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska wide receiver Brody Belt receives a kickoff during the third quarter against Ohio State on Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
JOSHUA BICKEL, POOL VIA OHIO STATE ATHLETICS
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson (1) fights for yardage as Ohio State's Marcus Hooker (23) and Baron Browning (5) go for the tackle during the third quarter Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
JOSHUA BICKEL, POOL VIA OHIO STATE ATHLETICS
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska safety Myles Farmer (18) and cornerback Quinton Newsome talk between plays in the third quarter against Ohio State on Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
JOSHUA BICKEL, POOL VIA OHIO STATE ATHLETICS
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) runs the ball during the third quarter against Ohio State on Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
JOSHUA BICKEL, POOL VIA OHIO STATE ATHLETICS
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska linebackers Garrett Nelson (left) and Will Honas (3) sack Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields during the third quarter Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
JOSHUA BICKEL, POOL VIA OHIO STATE ATHLETICS
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska players look to the sideline as the third quarter ends during a game against Ohio State on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
JOSHUA BICKEL, POOL VIA OHIO STATE ATHLETICS
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
The Buckeyes celebrate with a smattering supporters at Ohio Stadium after defeating Nebraska 52-17 on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
KIRK IRWIN, OHIO STATE
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) waits for the snap during Saturday's game against Nebraska in Columbus, Ohio.
KIRK IRWIN, OHIO STATE
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Ohio State running back Trey Sermon runs for some of his 48 yards against Nebraska on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. The Huskers' Myles Farmer (from left), Collin Miller and Keem Green pursue.
KIRK IRWIN, Ohio State
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields throws a pass against Nebraska during Saturday's game in Columbus, Ohio.
KIRK IRWIN, OHIO STATE
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Ohio State running back Trey Sermon (8) tries to get past the outstretched arm of Nebraska defensive end Ben Stille (95) on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
KIRK IRWIN, OHIO STATE
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
The Nebraska defense tries to block the kick by Ohio State's Blake Haubeil (95) during Saturday's game in Columbus, Ohio.
KIRK IRWIN, OHIO STATE
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska tight Austin Allen (11) tries to stay upright against Ohio State defenders Pete Werner (20) and Marcus Williamson on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
KIRK IRWIN, OHIO STATE
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) loses the ball in the third quarter Saturday against Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio. The Buckeyes recovered the fumble and returned it 55 yards for a touchdown.
KIRK IRWIN, OHIO STATE
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Ohio State defensive back Sevyn Banks runs back a Nebraska fumble 55 yards for a touchdown Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
KIRK IRWIN, OHIO STATE
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Ohio State defensive back Sevyn Banks (7) takes off with a fumble recovery for a touchdown against Nebraska on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
KIRK IRWIN, OHIO STATE
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Ohio State defensive backs Shaun Wade (from left), Marcus Williamson and Sevyn Banks celebrate against Nebraska on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
KIRK IRWIN, Ohio State
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Ohio State's Sevyn Banks is greeted on the Ohio State sideline. Banks ran back a Nebraska fumble for a touchdown in the Buckeyes' 52-17 win Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
KIRK IRWIN, OHIO STATE
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Sevyn Banks of Ohio State scores after returning a fumble 55 yards against Nebraska on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
KIRK IRWIN, OHIO STATE
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) pitches the ball as Nebraska's Caleb Tannor closes in Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
KIRK IRWIN, OHIO STATE
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Ohio State defensive end Jonathon Cooper (0) reaches for Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
KIRK IRWIN, OHIO STATE
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska running back Ronald Thompkins (25) tries to fend off Ohio State's Tyreke Smith on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
KIRK IRWIN, OHIO STATE
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Ohio State players celebrate against Nebraska on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
KIRK IRWIN, OHIO STATE
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (right) talks with some players during the first half against Ohio State on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Nebraska 52-17.
JAY LaPETE, The Associated Press
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Ohio State running back Xavier Johnson (left) is tackled by Nebraska linebacker Garrett Snodgrass during the second half Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
JAY LAPRETE, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska running back Ronald Thompkins (25) runs past Ohio State defensive back Lloyd McFarquhar during the second half Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
JAY LAPRETE, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day talks with quarterback Justin Fields (1) during the second half of their game against Nebraska on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 52-17.
JAY LAPRETE, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez throws a pass against Ohio State during the second half Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 52-17.
JAY LAPRETE, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields drops back to pass against Nebraska during the second half Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
JAY LAPRETE, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Ohio State running back Trey Sermon (center) tries to run upfield between Nebraska defenders Garrett Snodgrass (left) and Keem Green in the second half Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
JAY LAPRETE, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller (center) celebrates his touchdown against Nebraska with teammate Luke Wypler during the second half Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
JAY LAPRETE, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Ohio State defensive back Marcus Williamson (left) chases Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez during the second half Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
JAY LAPRETE, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska defensive back Marquel Dismuke (left) forces Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller out of bounds during the second half Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
JAY LAPRETE, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Garrett Wilson hauls in a 42-yard touchdown in front of Nebraska's Dicaprio Bootle (7) during the first quarter Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
Kirk Irwin, Ohio State
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Ohio State's Javontae Jean-Baptiste stops Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills during the first half Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
KIRK IRWIN, Ohio State
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Ohio State takes the field in an empty stadium ahead of Saturday's game against Nebraska in Columbus, Ohio.
KIRK IRWIN, Ohio State
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Ohio State coach Ryan Day during the first half against Nebraska on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
KIRK IRWIN, Ohio State
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Ohio Sate quarterback Justin Fields eludes Pheldarius Payne (49) during the first half Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
KIRK IRWIN, Ohio State
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska tight end Travis Vokolek (83) and Ohio State's Shaun Wade battle for a ball during the first half Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
KIRK IRWIN, Ohio State
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Garrett Wilson (left) hauls in a 42-yard touchdown in front of Nebraska's Dicaprio Bootle during the first quarter Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
KIRK IRWIN, Ohio State
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) escapes Nebraska linebacker JoJo Domann on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
KIRK IRWIN, Ohio State
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Ohio State running back Master Teague looks to get around a couple of Nebraska defenders, including Marquel Dismuke (9) on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
KIRK IRWIN, Ohio State
Nebraska at Ohio St, 10.24
Nebraska's Niko Cooper (32), Nouredin Nouili (63) and Ethan Piper (57) take part in pregame warmups before Saturday's game against Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio.
JOSHUA BICKEL, Pool via Ohio State Athletics
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) and safety Deontai Williams (8) combine to tackle Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) during the first quarter Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
JOSHUA BICKEL, Pool via Ohio State Athletics
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (7) runs the ball during the first quarter against Ohio State on Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
JOSHUA BICKEL, Pool via Ohio State Athletics
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) celebrates after a touchdown against Ohio State on Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
JOSHUA BICKEL, Pool via Ohio State Athletics
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska offensive lineman Cameron Jurgens (51) looks to the sideline during the first quarter against Ohio State on Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
JOSHUA BICKEL, Pool via Ohio State Athletics
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (7) runs the ball as Ohio State safety Marcus Hooker (23) makes the tackle during the first quarter Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
JOSHUA BICKEL, POOL VIA OHIO STATE ATHLETICS
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) hands the ball off to Dedrick Mills (26) during the first quarter against Ohio State on Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
JOSHUA BICKEL, Pool via Ohio State Athletics
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) reaches for the touchdown during the second quarter Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
JOSHUA BICKEL, Pool via Ohio State Athletics
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) runs the ball as Ohio State safety Josh Proctor (41) prepares to tackle during the second quarter Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
JOSHUA BICKEL, Pool via Ohio State Athletics
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller (31) celebrates after a stop during the second quarter against Ohio State on Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
JOSHUA BICKEL, Pool via Ohio State Athletics
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska linebacker Will Honas (3) tackles Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) during the second quarter Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
JOSHUA BICKEL, Pool via Ohio State Athletics
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska coach Scott Frost talks to players during the second quarter against Ohio State on Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
JOSHUA BICKEL, Pool via Ohio State Athletics
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Ohio State players run on to the field for the start of their game Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
JAY LaPRETE, The Associated Press
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska linebacker JoJo Domann (top) and defensive back Marquel Dismuke tackle Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson during the first half Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
JAY LaPRETE, The Associated Press
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska linebacker Will Honas tackles Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) during the first half Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
JAY LaPRETE, The Associated Press
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (right) celebrates a touchdown against Ohio State with teammates during the first half Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
JAY LaPRETE, The Associated Press
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt forces Ohio State running back Master Teague (33) out of bounds during the first half Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
JAY LaPRETE, The Associated Press
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Ohio State defensive back Marcus Hooker (23) tackles Nebraska tight end Austin Allen during the first half Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
JAY LaPRETE, The Associated Press
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Ohio State running back Trey Sermon cuts up field against Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller during the first half Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
JAY LaPRETE, The Associated Press
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson catches a touchdown pass past Nebraska defensive back Dicaprio Bootle during the first half Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
JAY LaPRETE, The Associated Press
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Ohio State running back Master Teague spins into the end zone against Nebraska defensive back Marquel Dismuke during the first half Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
JAY LaPRETE, The Associated Press
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Ohio State running back Master Teague celebrates his touchdown against Nebraska during the first half Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
JAY LaPRETE, The Associated Press
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson, top, celebrates his touchdown against Nebraska with teammate Nicholas Petit-Frere during the first half Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
JAY LaPRETE, The Associated Press
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez throws a pass against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
JAY LaPRETE, The Associated Press
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields throws a pass against Nebraska during the first half Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
JAY LaPRETE, The Associated Press
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) is knocked out of bounds by Ohio State cornerback Marcus Williamson (21) during the second quarter Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
JOSHUA BICKEL, POOL VIA OHIO STATE ATHLETICS
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!