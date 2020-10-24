 Skip to main content
Ohio State looks to finish off a victory against Huskers. Follow live updates here
Ohio State looks to finish off a victory against Huskers. Follow live updates here

  • Updated
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields throws a pass against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio.

 JAY LaPRETE, The Associated Press

Game info

Nebraska at No. 5 Ohio State

11 a.m.  |  Ohio Stadium  |  TV: Fox  |  Radio: Husker Sports Network

Some quick links

Pregame observations from Parker Gabriel

Gabriel and Sipple offer their pregame keys to the game

Game on: Storylines, players and matchups to watch

Scouting the Buckeyes: What are their strengths and weaknesses?

First quarter

Nebraska takes a a 7-0 lead 1:59 into the game. Adrian Martinez scores from 10 yards out. The drive is set up by Luke McCaffrey's 47-yard run.

Ohio State responds. The Buckeyes convert on fourth-and-five to keep their first drive alive, and then get a touchdown from Master Teague to tie the game at 7-7. Nebraska defensive end Ben Stille appears to have injured his right leg on the drive.

Ohio State goes up 14-7. Nebraska's secondary was tested during OSU's second drive. Garrett Wilson hauls in a 42-yard touchdown on a post pattern. Justin Fields is 5-for-5 for 110 yards through two drives. Stille was back on the field.

Key first-quarter stat: You just read it. Fields didn't miss on any of his five pass attempts.

A key first-quarter play: Ohio State converts fourth-and-five from the Nebraska 30 on Fields' 14-yard pass to Wilson on the Buckeyes' first drive.

Second quarter

After forcing a punt, the Huskers drive down the field in 11 plays and 78 yards to tie the game at 14-14. Dedrick Mills punches it in from three yards out. Austin Allen had a key catch on the drive.

Ohio State adds a field goal. The Blackshirts come up with a big stop, aided by an Ohio State penalty, deep in Husker territory. OSU settles for a 34-yard field goal to take a 17-14 lead.

Negative plays haunt Huskers on their next drive, which started at the 3:12 mark of the second quarter. Nebraska punts after a 35-second drive.

Ohio State strikes fast. After taking over at the Husker 46, the Buckeyes storm down the field and take a 24-14 lead on Master Teague's six-yard touchdown run.

Key second-quarter stat: The Huskers had four penalties for 45 yards.

A key second-quarter sequence: The Huskers will want to forget the final 3:12 of the half. They had three negative plays, punted, and saw Ohio State quickly march down the field in 46 yards to take a 10-point lead.

Third quarter

Fields and the Buckeyes expand the lead to 31-14. Fields scrambles for a touchdown on OSU's first drive of the half.

It doesn't get better for the Huskers. Martinez fumbles on an option, and Ohio State's Sevyn Banks scoops it up and returns it 55 yards for a touchdown. Buckeyes 38-14.

Nebraska answers with a field goal from 22 yards out to cut the lead to 38-18. Martinez rumbles 40 yards to set it up, however, the Huskers lose six points after Martinez misfires on a throw to Kade Warner in the end zone.

Cam Taylor-Britt is disqualified at the 3:52 mark after a targeting call. He'll now miss the first half of the Wisconsin game.

Ohio State coughs up the ball at the Nebraska 21. Luke McCaffrey takes over at quarterback.

Key third-quarter stat: Nebraska's penalty stock reaches seven, while Ohio State only has one. 

A key third-quarter play: Martinez's fumble stymies a Husker drive that reached midfield, and a 17-point deficit quickly becomes 24 on Banks' scoop and score.

Related to this story

