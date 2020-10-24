Ohio State delivers third-quarter knockout, beats Huskers 52-17. Follow live updates here

Ohio State adds a field goal. The Blackshirts come up with a big stop, aided by an Ohio State penalty, deep in Husker territory. OSU settles for a 34-yard field goal to take a 17-14 lead.

Negative plays haunt Huskers on their next drive, which started at the 3:12 mark of the second quarter. Nebraska punts after a 35-second drive.

Ohio State strikes fast. After taking over at the Husker 46, the Buckeyes storm down the field and take a 24-14 lead on Master Teague's six-yard touchdown run.

Key second-quarter stat: The Huskers had four penalties for 45 yards.

A key second-quarter sequence: The Huskers will want to forget the final 3:12 of the half. They had three negative plays, punted, and saw Ohio State quickly march down the field in 46 yards to take a 10-point lead.

Third quarter

Fields and the Buckeyes expand the lead to 31-14. Fields scrambles for a touchdown on OSU's first drive of the half.

It doesn't get better for the Huskers. Martinez fumbles on an option, and Ohio State's Sevyn Banks scoops it up and returns it 55 yards for a touchdown. Buckeyes 38-14.