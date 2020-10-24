Ohio State delivers third-quarter knockout, beats Huskers 52-17. Follow live updates here

Game info
Nebraska at No. 5 Ohio State
11 a.m. | Ohio Stadium | TV: Fox | Radio: Husker Sports Network
First quarter
Nebraska takes a a 7-0 lead 1:59 into the game. Adrian Martinez scores from 10 yards out. The drive is set up by Luke McCaffrey's 47-yard run.
R̶u̶n̶ ̶C̶M̶C̶ Run LMC@Mccaffrey_Luke | @HuskerFBNation pic.twitter.com/6G13TBEkgo— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 24, 2020
Ohio State responds. The Buckeyes convert on fourth-and-five to keep their first drive alive, and then get a touchdown from Master Teague to tie the game at 7-7. Nebraska defensive end Ben Stille appears to have injured his right leg on the drive.
Ohio State goes up 14-7. Nebraska's secondary was tested during OSU's second drive. Garrett Wilson hauls in a 42-yard touchdown on a post pattern. Justin Fields is 5-for-5 for 110 yards through two drives. Stille was back on the field.
ON THE MONEY from @justnfields 👌🔥@OhioStateFB takes their first lead of the game against Nebraska! pic.twitter.com/noo64DkKwK— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 24, 2020
Key first-quarter stat: You just read it. Fields didn't miss on any of his five pass attempts.
A key first-quarter play: Ohio State converts fourth-and-five from the Nebraska 30 on Fields' 14-yard pass to Wilson on the Buckeyes' first drive.
Second quarter
After forcing a punt, the Huskers drive down the field in 11 plays and 78 yards to tie the game at 14-14. Dedrick Mills punches it in from three yards out. Austin Allen had a key catch on the drive.
🌽🔥 @HuskerFBNation ties it back up! pic.twitter.com/D7FcuDdhBy— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 24, 2020
Ohio State adds a field goal. The Blackshirts come up with a big stop, aided by an Ohio State penalty, deep in Husker territory. OSU settles for a 34-yard field goal to take a 17-14 lead.
Negative plays haunt Huskers on their next drive, which started at the 3:12 mark of the second quarter. Nebraska punts after a 35-second drive.
Ohio State strikes fast. After taking over at the Husker 46, the Buckeyes storm down the field and take a 24-14 lead on Master Teague's six-yard touchdown run.
Key second-quarter stat: The Huskers had four penalties for 45 yards.
A key second-quarter sequence: The Huskers will want to forget the final 3:12 of the half. They had three negative plays, punted, and saw Ohio State quickly march down the field in 46 yards to take a 10-point lead.
Second TD of the day for @MasterTeagueIII 😤🌰@OhioStateFB extends their lead just before halftime pic.twitter.com/dR3dyCBmfB— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 24, 2020
Third quarter
Fields and the Buckeyes expand the lead to 31-14. Fields scrambles for a touchdown on OSU's first drive of the half.
Oh yeah, don't forget he can do it with his legs, too 🔥@justnfields gets his 2nd TD of the game for @OhioStateFB on their first drive of the second half! pic.twitter.com/gjwcexELQ6— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 24, 2020
It doesn't get better for the Huskers. Martinez fumbles on an option, and Ohio State's Sevyn Banks scoops it up and returns it 55 yards for a touchdown. Buckeyes 38-14.
SCOOP AND SCORE 🔥@SevynBanks picks it up and takes it to the house for another @OhioStateFB touchdown! pic.twitter.com/VfD4qWAidx— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 24, 2020
Nebraska answers with a field goal from 22 yards out to cut the lead to 38-18. Martinez rumbles 40 yards to set it up, however, the Huskers lose six points after Martinez misfires on a throw to Kade Warner in the end zone.
Cam Taylor-Britt is disqualified at the 3:52 mark after a targeting call. He'll now miss the first half of the Wisconsin game.
Ohio State coughs up the ball at the Nebraska 21. Luke McCaffrey takes over at quarterback.
Key third-quarter stat: Nebraska's penalty stock reaches seven, while Ohio State only has one.
A key third-quarter play: Martinez's fumble stymies a Husker drive that reached midfield, and a 17-point deficit quickly becomes 24 on Banks' scoop and score.
Fourth quarter
Another targeting call on the Huskers. Deontai Williams is flagged for targeting at the 13:16 point in the fourth quarter. He, too, will miss the first half of next week's game against Wisconsin.
Ohio State extends the lead to 45-17 with 9:58 remaining. Fields hits Smith-Njigba for a 5-yard touchdown on a play that was initially ruled incomplete.
WHAT A TOE TAP BY @jaxon_smith1 😱— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 24, 2020
The @OhioStateFB Freshman WR comes up with a big TD for the Buckeyes! pic.twitter.com/2pnGD86fVR
Style points for the College Football Playoff committee? Jack Miller scores to give Ohio State a 52-17 lead with 18 seconds left.
