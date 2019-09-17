1. OHIO STATE (3-0, 1-0)
Previous: 1. Last week: W 51-10 at Indiana.
The No. 6 Buckeyes are rolling. Not only does the defense have difference-makers at all three levels, but the offense is clicking on all cylinders. J.K. Dobbins had another big game with 193 yards and a touchdown, and the Buckeyes rushed for 314 overall. Justin Fields continued his hot start to the season, too. Maryland visits Columbus this weekend.
2. MICHIGAN (2-0)
Previous: 3. Last week: No game.
The No. 11 Wolverines had an open week after surviving an upset bid from Army by the skin of their teeth. Now the biggest game so far on the Big Ten slate awaits in the form of a trip to Madison to face the Badgers.
3. WISCONSIN (2-0)
Previous: 4. Last week: No game.
Jonathan Taylor has eight total touchdowns through two games and the No. 13 Badgers are also coming off a bye as Michigan comes to town. UW has a rugged schedule this fall, but a win against Michigan would make Wisconsin a bona fide threat in the Big Ten and perhaps put the Badgers in the (very, very) early College Football Playoff discussion.
4. PENN STATE (3-0)
Previous: 2. Last week: W 17-10 vs. Pitt.
The No. 13 Nittany Lions (tied with UW in the AP poll) looked sloppy and benefited from some iffy game management by Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi in holding off the in-state Panthers at home. A week after trailing Buffalo at halftime, it’s enough for some mild concern. Three wins, though, and a bye week now before PSU opens Big Ten play at Maryland.
5. IOWA (3-0, 1-0)
Previous: 5. Last week: W 18-17 at Iowa State.
The No. 18 Hawkeyes continued a strong start to the season by going to Ames, handling a raucous atmosphere and multiple weather delays, and coming out with a rugged win. Kirk Ferentz’s team now has a bye week before closing its nonconference slate with Middle Tennessee State. A showdown at Michigan in early October already looms large.
6. MARYLAND (2-1)
Previous: 6. Last week: L 20-17 at Temple.
The Terps looked so dominant over the first two weeks and then fell flat against Temple. Mike Locksley’s team couldn’t get out of its own way and was stopped on the 1-yard line twice against the Owls. They certainly weren’t the only uninspiring Big Ten team during an overall shaky Week 3, but life in the East Division isn’t going to get any easier. A bye week awaits before UM hosts Penn State on Sept. 27.
7. MICHIGAN STATE (2-1)
Previous: 7. Last week: L 10-7 vs. Arizona State.
One week after the Spartans had a promising offensive outing, it came back to earth hard. MSU ran for just 113 yards against the Sun Devils and didn’t get into the end zone until midway through the fourth quarter. To make matters worse, a game-tying field goal was nullified because the Spartans had too many players on the field. Ouch. MSU opens Big Ten play at Northwestern this weekend.
8. MINNESOTA (3-0)
Previous: 8. Last week: W 35-32 vs. Georgia Southern.
Three weeks, three heart-stopping wins for the Gophers. That won’t win many beauty contests, but P.J. Fleck’s team is 3-0 nonetheless. It seems like every time Minnesota needs a big play, one of its receivers makes one. Tyler Johnson caught the go-ahead score this week, one week after Rashod Bateman forced overtime against Fresno State. Chris Autman-Bell is dangerous, too. Now a bye week before UM opens Big Ten play at Purdue.
9. NEBRASKA (2-1)
Previous: 10. Last week: W 44-8 vs. Northern Illinois.
Nebraska bounced back from a bitter loss at Colorado and trounced NIU at home. Now the Huskers head to Illinois to open Big Ten play. After just 276 offensive yards in Week 1, the Huskers have compiled 469 and 525 offensive yards the past two weeks. NU’s defense has been solid except for one quarter against the Buffs, but tougher tests await.
10. NORTHWESTERN (1-1)
Previous: 11. Last week: W 30-14 vs. UNLV.
The Wildcats started slow against UNLV, but finished strong. Pat Fitzgerald’s team is going to need better play out of quarterback Hunter Johnson, but the defense should continue to be a strong unit. It’s going to be a slugfest at home this weekend against Michigan State.
11. PURDUE (1-2)
Previous: 9. Last week: L 34-13 vs. TCU.
Operating without quarterback Elijah Sindelar, the Boilermakers struggled mightily against the Horned Frogs. PU managed just 204 yards of offense and was outgained on the ground 346-23. Rondale Moore was limited to three catches for 25 yards. Jeff Brohm’s team has a bye week before beginning its Big Ten slate with a home date against Minnesota.
12. INDIANA (2-1, 0-1)
Previous: 12. Last week: L 51-10 vs. Ohio State.
The Hoosiers were in trouble from the start against the powerful Buckeyes. IU rushed for just 42 yards on 31 attempts. Starting quarterback Peyton Ramsey finished 19-of-33 for 162 yards and an interception. Meanwhile, Indiana allowed 520 yards. Indiana hosts UConn this weekend before returning to Big Ten play.
13. ILLINOIS (2-1)
Previous: 13. Last week: L 34-31 vs. Eastern Michigan.
The Illini dropped a bad one at home to Eastern Michigan in wild fashion. Lovie Smith’s team needed two touchdowns in a six-minute span in the fourth quarter to erase a 14-point deficit, but still lost when it then allowed EMU to drive into field-goal range for a game-winning chip shot. Tough way to end nonconference play for Illinois, which hosts Nebraska this weekend.
14. RUTGERS (1-1, 0-1)
Previous: 14. Last week: No game.
Rutgers had plenty to work on over the course of a bye week and now hosts Boston College before returning to league play on Sept. 28 at Michigan.