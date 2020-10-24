Ohio State coach Ryan Day apologizes for late touchdown against Nebraska

"To beat a Big Ten team like Nebraska 52-17, I mean, that's a pretty impressive day just to beat them by one. Sure, the expectations are high, but the reality of it is just to go 1-0 is a great day."

That said, 52-17 will look good scratched on the notepads of the CFP selection committee members later in the season. With some leagues playing 10-11 games and others playing seven or eight, the thinking is the four playoff teams will be picked based on the eye test.

So style points are a factor for Ohio State, one of college football's heavyweights.

But it was Nebraska getting some early punches in Saturday, taking a 7-0 lead four plays into the game and knotting the game at 14-14 in the second quarter.

Ohio State star offensive tackle Wyatt Davis said the Buckeyes had to shake off the rust.

"Ten months not having a game and then we go into one and there was so much confusion, us being away from the program, but honestly that's what comes with the first game," he said. "Credit to them because they came out swinging. They got us a little bit, but (we) responded and swung back."