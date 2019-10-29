1. OHIO STATE (8-0, 5-0)
Previous: 1. Last week: W 38-7 vs. Wisconsin.
The No. 3 Buckeyes hammered Wisconsin at home to stay unbeaten and log perhaps their most impressive victory yet. Wisconsin pulled within 10-7 early in the third quarter, but OSU exploded for 28 straight points to close the game in emphatic style. JK Dobbins staked his claim as the best running back in the country and Chase Young looked like a Heisman Trophy contender (or favorite) with four sacks. Never say never, but Ryan Day’s team has Maryland and Rutgers the next two weeks before closing the season vs. Penn State (Nov. 23) and at Michigan (Nov. 30).
2. PENN STATE (8-0, 5-0)
Previous: 2. Last week: W 28-7 at Michigan State.
The No. 5 Nittany Lions continued their tear through the Big Ten slate with a rugged victory on the road in East Lansing, Michigan. This is James Franklin’s best defense yet in Happy Valley and it snuffed MSU’s struggling offense to power a victory despite generating a modest 302 yards. A big test awaits the Nittany Lions after a bye week in the form of a road trip to Minnesota. Then it’s Indiana on Nov. 16 before a trip to Ohio State. Will PSU still be unbeaten?
3. MINNESOTA (8-0, 5-0)
Previous: 3. Last week: W 52-10 vs. Maryland.
The No. 13 Golden Gophers have done exactly what a conference title contender should do, outscoring Illinois, Nebraska, Rutgers and Maryland 168-41 over the past four games -- a 42-10.25 average margin of victory. After a bye week, Minnesota welcomes the Nittany Lions to town for a top 15 matchup. It would be cool to see a soldout, loud TCF Bank Stadium in November. It will be the biggest test (and opportunity) of P.J. Fleck’s tenure in Minneapolis so far.
4. WISCONSIN (6-2, 3-2)
Previous: 4. Last week: L 38-7 at Ohio State.
The No. 18 Badgers hung right with Ohio State for more than a half – longer than anybody else had this fall – but succumbed to the Buckeyes’ overwhelming depth and talent. All is not lost in Madison, even if Playoff aspirations are gone. UW still has Iowa and Minnesota on the slate and plenty to play for. First is a bye week and then a visit from Iowa on Nov. 9. There’s an argument for dropping Paul Chryst’s team below the next two teams in these rankings, but head-to-head considerations keep the order the same this week.
5. MICHIGAN (6-2, 3-2)
Previous: 5. Last week: W 45-15 vs. Notre Dame.
The No. 14 Wolverines logged their most impressive win of the season against No. 9 Notre Dame on Saturday night but don’t move up on the list because, well, Michigan has an identical record as Wisconsin and the head-to-head matchup was not competitive. Even still, what a night for Jim Harbaugh’s group. Michigan absolutely dominated the Irish and looked revitalized on the ground en route to 303 rushing yards. Notre Dame managed just 47 on the ground and 180 offensive yards total. UM will try to keep it rolling Saturday at Maryland before a bye week.
6. IOWA (6-2, 3-2)
Previous: 6. Last week: W 20-0 at Northwestern
The No. 19 Hawkeyes shut out Northwestern and continued their stellar stretch of defensive play. Just like Wisconsin, Iowa can keep its eyes set squarely on the division title considering it still has the Badgers and Minnesota on the docket. Those are the three contenders remaining in the West and each is in a good position to take care of business. In Big Ten play, Iowa has allowed 0, 10, 17, 20 and 0 points. Kirk Ferentz’s team is off this week and visits Wisconsin on Nov. 9.
7. INDIANA (6-2, 3-2)
Previous: 8. Last week: W 38-31 at Nebraska.
The Hoosiers gained bowl eligibility with a 455-yard performance at Nebraska for the program’s first win in Lincoln since 1959. Peyton Ramsey looked good in place of injured starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and standout wide receiver Whop Philyor had 14 catches for 171. That was enough to win despite allowing 514 yards. Now a home date with Northwestern before a bye week.
8. MICHIGAN STATE (4-4, 2-3)
Previous: 7. Last week: L 28-7 vs. Penn State.
The Spartans’ dismal fall continued with another rough offensive outing in a loss to Penn State. Mark Dantonio’s team has been held to 10 or fewer points four times this year, including the past three games, and is averaging just 3.4 yards per carry. After a bye week, MSU hosts Illinois, which looks more and more like an intriguing game.
9. ILLINOIS (4-4, 2-3)
Previous: 12. Last week: W 24-6 at Purdue.
Illinois has put a four-game skid in the rearview mirror with back-to-back division wins against the Badgers and Purdue. The Illini ran for 242 yards and a pair of scores. It’s too early to say Lovie Smith’s team is “back,” but it’s got a real shot at bowl eligibility with Rutgers coming to town this weekend and Michigan State, Iowa and Northwestern to close out the regular season.
10. NEBRASKA (4-4, 2-3)
Previous: 9. Last week: L 38-31 vs. Indiana.
The Huskers could have taken a big step toward bowl eligibility but made far too many mistakes – and committed two costly turnovers – in their third loss in four games. Freshman Wan’Dale Robinson (154 yards, TD) is a star in the making, but the Huskers need more around him and continue to struggle on defense. A trip to Purdue on Saturday before a bye week looks like a must-win for bowl purposes.
11. PURDUE (2-6, 1-4)
Previous: 10. Last week: L 24-6 vs. Illinois
The Boilermakers could get nothing going, benched their backup quarterback and lost 24-6 at home to Illinois. The Illini completed three passes for 26 yards but it didn’t matter. Purdue’s tough fall continues and there are perhaps more questions than ever after the latest loss. Next: A matchup between struggling teams at home against Nebraska, then a trip to Northwestern.
12. MARYLAND (3-5, 1-4)
Previous: 11. Last week: L 52-10 at Minnesota.
The Terrapins’ free-fall continues. In losing four of five – with the only win against Rutgers – Mike Locksley’s team has given up 59, 40, 34 and 52. Ouch. The latest blowout came at the hands of Minnesota, which outgained Maryland 498-210. It ain’t getting any easier with Michigan and Ohio State up the next two Saturdays.
13. NORTHWESTERN (1-6, 0-5)
Previous: 13. Last week: L 20-0 vs. Iowa.
The Wildcats’ tough fall continued with a shutout loss at the hands of the Hawkeyes. Pat Fitzgerald’s team is one of only two still winless in Big Ten play, mostly because its averaging 7.6 points per game against conference opponents. NU travels to Indiana on Saturday.
14. RUTGERS (2-6, 0-5)
Previous: 14. Last week: W 44-34 vs. Liberty.
Hey, Rutgers logged an upset win. It just so happens to have come at home against Liberty. The Scarlet Knights travel to Illinois on Saturday before a bye. Then they finish with Ohio State, Michigan State and Penn State.