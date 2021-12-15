Officially a Husker, quarterback Richard Torres talks ACL tear, Scott Frost rumors and more

Torres had surgery three months ago and has recently started throwing again as part of his rehabilitation.

Before he was injured, Torres offered a glimpse of what’s to come in the season opener when he threw for 302 yards and eight touchdowns on 13-of-17 passing in one half as part of a 62-14 victory against Brownsville Lopez.

“It’s been really fun watching him and seeing how he’s matured,” Lock said. “There’s a lot of good ones who have come through here, but this couldn’t go to a better young man than Richard Torres.”

Torres burst onto recruiting radars in 2020 after passing for 1,149 yards and 18 touchdowns in seven games, a season shortened by the pandemic.

Torres entered the 2020 season with no scholarship offers after completing just 2 of 3 passes for 23 yards as Southside’s backup quarterback when he was a sophomore.

“I think I’ve come a long way,” Torres said. “I didn’t think I was going to make it on such a big stage with a Big Ten program.”