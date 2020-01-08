Official says travel package sales for Nebraska-Illinois game in Ireland going 'extremely well'

"Do you want to go over to Killarney or Galway? Do you want to play golf at Ballybunion? Every single thing I've just named has a finite amount of inventory. So the people who go first get options that don't exist as times go on -- as is the case with seats in the stadium. You're moving farther and farther from the 50-yard line the longer you wait."

Anthony's company, Anthony Travel, partners with Nebraska for road trips. So he has an acute understanding of Husker fans' passion. And, yes, Anthony sells this particular experience quite well.

"It's amazing to be in a foreign country and to see your school represented -- and represented so strongly where it just takes over a place," he said. "You're in an unfamiliar land (in Ireland). But it's extremely comfortable. You can be in an unfamiliar place and be uncomfortable, but in Ireland you're in a country where people love Americans, embrace Americans. English is the written word everywhere so you can read everything.

"So it's comfortable, but it's still all new to you. It's a whole different culture. The buildings look different. The restaurants are different. That's exciting for everybody. Travel does something for the soul that just doesn't happen when you're home. If you combine that with the excitement and joy that people have for their alma mater or favorite team, it's a magic elixir.

"On top of that, you see so many people, which is what's going to happen with the Nebraska faithful, for sure."

