Ochaun Mathis and who else? Looking at potential portal target areas for the Huskers post-spring

Nebraska started and finished spring ball early. As more teams around the country wrap up their 15-practice sessions over the coming weeks, the next transfer portal wave of the offseason will build and crest.

Although it’s fair to expect that fewer bona fide contributors will transfer nationally this spring than in the winter — the spring rush is likely to tilt more toward younger players and those not happy with their depth chart standing — there will be all kinds of players that opt to change schools.

NU has several areas it can consider. It is already deep in the process of trying to land pass-rush help in the form of TCU transfer Ochaun Mathis. The 6-foot-5, 260-pounder saw the red carpet rolled out this weekend as the Huskers’ lone official visitor for the Red-White Spring Game. He had several family members along with him on the visit and before the game chatted not only with the likes of former All-American Jason Peter but also with athletic director Trev Alberts and others.

Mathis, who has 13 sacks and 21 tackles for loss over the past two seasons for the Horned Frogs, tweeted on Monday morning that he’ll make his decision at the end of April. Texas is among the main competitors for Mathis’ services and his top five last month also included USC, Penn State and Ole Miss.

Mathis’ combination of past Power Five production and the fact that he plays a premium position means that he has options and is in line to benefit tremendously in the name, image and likeness market wherever he chooses. Nebraska undoubtedly put on the full-court press over the weekend.

Coach Scott Frost, of course, cannot comment on any recruit who isn’t yet officially part of the program, but he was asked Saturday about exploring the transfer market for help on the defensive front because of the light numbers overall. NU lost four rotation players from 2021 — Ben Stille, Damion Daniels, Deontre Thomas and Jordon Riley — and has not yet added any this offseason.

“I’m careful what I say. We’re going to look to add pieces if the right ones are available and at whatever positions a good player comes available,” Frost said. “There are certainly some (positions) where we think we could use an extra body and we’ll pay more attention to those positions.”

Here’s a look at the spots that might get extra attention from the Husker staff:

Double dip on the DL: Even if the Huskers do land Mathis, it’s possible they look for another addition for the defensive line, particularly an interior player.

NU will get a healthy Casey Rogers back, but beyond him and Ty Robinson, the program is light on experience. According to Pro Football Focus data, Nash Hutmacher played just 26 snaps in 2021, Colton Feist played 12 and the young trio of Marquis Black, Ru’Quan Buckley and Jailen Weaver combined for nine. Mosai Newsom missed much of the year with an injury.

A player who’s ready physically to step in and contribute in the Big Ten trenches isn’t easy to find. However, a few candidates have entered the portal in the past couple of weeks such as West Virginia’s Akheem Mesidor, Florida’s Lamar Goods and Maryland’s Darrell Jackson.

Offensive tackle: Coaches and players alike spoke highly of the progress that the offensive line made as a group this spring under first-year assistant Donovan Raiola, but there are still some moving parts.

If NU feels as good about Trent Hixson at center as Frost made it sound Saturday, perhaps Turner Corcoran returns to right tackle when he’s fully healthy this summer. Teddy Prochazka will slide back to left tackle when he’s healthy, too. Still, Prochazka at 310 pounds will be just more than nine months off of major knee surgery when camp opens. It’s not out of the question he’ll be fully healthy and have enough time to build his lower body strength, balance and timing back by the time NU goes to Ireland, but it’s also not a sure bet.

The Huskers have added two from the portal so far in Hunter Anthony and Kevin Williams, both of whom were on the No. 2 group Saturday, and could look for more help yet.

Inside linebacker: Even when Luke Reimer gets fully healthy, NU’s inside linebacker picture past its starting line changed quite a bit this offseason with Will Honas transferring and Chris Kolarevic moving to nickel. NU has some promising young players at the position but is unproven after Reimer and Nick Henrich.

The Huskers offered at least one transfer linebacker in LSU’s Josh White, but he quickly committed to Baylor. If they find a player they like, particularly a veteran, they could try to add depth to Barrett Ruud’s group.

Tight end: Even before spring, exploring the tight end options was a possibility, but the past six weeks may have upped the ante slightly. Thomas Fidone suffered an apparent left knee injury during spring ball — Frost refused to discuss a potential timeline for return, but it’s the same knee Fidone hurt last spring — and both Chris Hickman (left shoulder) and Chancellor Brewington (right wrist/arm) missed all of spring, too.

There are some interesting younger players in the room, such as A.J. Rollins and Nate Boerkircher, but the Huskers may look for more veteran depth.

A surprise? Never count out the possibility that a surprise position pops up, too. That conversation will depend to some degree on roster space and also on if there’s any unexpected attrition after spring ball from the current roster. But in general, if there’s a player Nebraska coaches think can be a difference-maker immediately, they’ll make a run, even if it’s not at an obvious position of need.

