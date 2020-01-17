OC Troy Walters, Huskers part ways in 'mutual' separation

Nebraska will have a revamped coaching staff in 2020.
Offensive coordinator Troy Walters is leaving the Huskers, the university announced, news that follows the recent re-addition of Mike Dawson to the staff as NU’s outside linebackers coach.
“Troy has been a valued member of our coaching staff for the past four years,” head coach Scott Frost said in a university release. “Troy is a good mentor for his players, provides great energy on and off the field, and carries himself with a presence off the field that will be missed. I want to thank him for his work on our coaching staff, and wish him and his family all the best going forward.”
Walters and Frost had worked together for four years dating to late 2015 when Frost first was hired as the head coach at Central Florida.
The pair oversaw a prolific offense in Orlando, though the Huskers’ offense has been through fits and starts for two years so far in Lincoln.
He is a well-respected coach, though, and was a finalist for the Broyles Award, given annually to the nation's top assistant, after UCF's 13-0 2017 campaign.
You have free articles remaining.
"I would like to thank Coach Frost for all that he has done for me and my family these past (four) years," Walters wrote on Twitter. "Nebraska Football is in great hands. It was an honor to work together with the best coaching staff in the country. Great men and great coaches.
"Thank you to all the players. I look forward to watching you all WIN championships. Thank you Husker Nation. Our time in Lincoln and in the state of Nebraska has been awesome and we will cherish and remember every experience."
Thank you @HuskerFBNation pic.twitter.com/jfBGOvqB76— Troy Walters® (@CoachWalters1) January 17, 2020
Walters also coached wide receivers at Nebraska and made $700,000 annually in Lincoln. Frost handled the play-calling duties, but relied on Walters as a second set of eyes from the coaching box to determine how defenses were playing NU. He also had extensive input in gameplanning, as does Nebraska's entire offensive staff.
The separation has been in the works for at least a day, a source said.
Nebraska moved quickly, announcing the hire of Matt Lubick as its new offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach later Friday evening.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.