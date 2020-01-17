OC Troy Walters, Huskers part ways in 'mutual' separation

Nebraska will have a revamped coaching staff in 2020.

Offensive coordinator Troy Walters is leaving the Huskers, the university announced, news that follows the recent re-addition of Mike Dawson to the staff as NU’s outside linebackers coach.

“Troy has been a valued member of our coaching staff for the past four years,” head coach Scott Frost said in a university release. “Troy is a good mentor for his players, provides great energy on and off the field, and carries himself with a presence off the field that will be missed. I want to thank him for his work on our coaching staff, and wish him and his family all the best going forward.”

Walters and Frost had worked together for four years dating to late 2015 when Frost first was hired as the head coach at Central Florida.

The pair oversaw a prolific offense in Orlando, though the Huskers’ offense has been through fits and starts for two years so far in Lincoln.

He is a well-respected coach, though, and was a finalist for the Broyles Award, given annually to the nation's top assistant, after UCF's 13-0 2017 campaign.

