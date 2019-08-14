Jahkeem Green is in the building.
The junior college defensive lineman has been activated to the 110-man camp roster and participated in practice Wednesday morning, marking his first full practice since arriving on campus over the weekend.
Green sported No. 4 and is immediately one of the most physically imposing players in Tony Tuioti's group.
Jahkeem Green is here. #Huskers pic.twitter.com/H6cTkvvFLx— Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) August 14, 2019
Now, the big question is how much progress he can make in the next 2.5 weeks and where exactly he's at conditioning-wise. On Wednesday, Tuioti took the opportunity several times to give Green, who is listed at 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds on the Huskers.com roster, little pointers.
Green must practice two days without pads and two days in shells before being full-go.
Other observations from around 45 minutes of practice open to reporters:
** Running backs Dedrick Mills and Rahmir Johnson both had impressive runs during an early practice "Nebraska drill." Mills rumbled through several arm tackle attempts and Johnson, the freshman, at one point lowered his shoulder up the sideline and put senior defensive back Lamar Jackson on his back.
** Fellow freshman running back Ronald Thompkins (knee) graduated to shells as he gets acclimatized to camp. Thompkins certainly cuts an imposing figure as a running back and on Wednesday worked with no brace or support on either knee. He's had reconstructive surgery on each after suffering season-ending injuries in both his junior and senior seasons at Grayson High in Georgia.
RB Ronald Thompkins (green) graduates to shells today. #Huskers pic.twitter.com/JqcUut6ys5— Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) August 14, 2019
If he gets all the way up to speed and if he stays healthy -- and there's still work to be done on both fronts, obviously -- he's a player the staff is very high on.
RB work with Dedrick Mills, Wyatt Mazour and Ronald Thompkins. #Huskers pic.twitter.com/gHI8ACQCLN— Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) August 14, 2019
** A couple of key players not in pads at practice on Wednesday: Wide receivers Kanawai Noa and Wan'Dale Robinson and outside linebacker Alex Davis.
Two more that were not seen at practice at all: Wide receiver Kade Warner and tackle Christian Gaylord.
In Gaylord's place, Broc Bando took repetitions with the No. 2s at left tackle. Otherwise, the top two offensive line units remained the same. Redshirt freshman Cameron Jurgens remains apparently limited, as he did not take part in any drills while practice was open to reporters.
It doesn't appear redshirt freshman Will Farniok's done anything to give up the No. 1 center job so far.
** Junior outside linebacker JoJo Domann is back in full pads and looked to be going through normal drills.
** Governor Pete Ricketts was in attendance for practice on Wednesday morning and came into the Hawks Indoor Center accompanied by NU associate athletic director for football Matt Davison.
Governor Ricketts on hand for Husker football practice this morning ... and his official vehicle gets this from campus parking cops. 🤦🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/O2jwd2ty6g— Steven M. Sipple (@HuskerExtraSip) August 14, 2019
** The top receiver group during a walk-through period with Noa and Robinson watching was JD Spielman in the slot, flanked by Mike Williams and Andre Hunt. The second group: Miles Jones in the slot with Jaron Woodyard and freshman Darien Chase, who appears to be having a nice camp.
Noah Vedral took the first turns during the walk-through with the No. 2 offense.
** Woodyard and junior defensive back Deontai Williams got into it a bit after a physical turn in the Nebraska drill.
** Up front, Darrion Daniels had at least one nice turn in the Nebraska drill and freshman guard Michael Lynn got the best of redshirt freshman Casey Rogers on another. Freshman defensive lineman Ty Robinson also had a couple of nice plays.