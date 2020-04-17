NU's virtual spring game part of ongoing effort to keep fans engaged amid social distancing

“Early on in my career, you could tell the importance that sports had in our society, especially in America. My first taste of having something that really changed this country was 9/11,” Klassy said. “I was ticket director at Tulane at the time. And it was unbelievable to me to see that, what was the No. 1 thing that everybody talked about after talking about the terrorist attack on this country? And that was, ‘Is football going to be played this weekend?’ That was the moment in my career when I realized, ‘Wow, this is people’s passion and this is their distraction and this is what galvanizes and unites this country.’”

The situation is different in many ways now, but similar in some, too. Many people's livelihoods have been impacted by the pandemic, and many are at home practicing social distancing and looking for some kind of distraction at least some of the time.

That’s led the department to pursue several different forms of engagement in recent weeks. On social media, there is trivia and “Husker homework,” a bracket-style tournament to try to decide the greatest moment in NU football history, fantasy baseball rosters and more.