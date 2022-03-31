NU's massive media rights deal with JMI no longer happening

Nebraska's 12-year, $215 million deal with JMI Sports to handle its multimedia rights operation fell through late in the process and will no longer happen.

NU athletic director Trev Alberts acknowledged the development in a Thursday morning statement, saying, "We have been working closely with JMI’s leadership team on final details of the proposed contract. However, we were not able to come to an agreement on the final terms of the contract, so we have removed the proposal from the agenda of next week’s Board of Regents meeting."

The deal came close enough to being finalized that Alberts acknowledged the department's intent to ask the Regents for approval at next month's meeting several weeks ago. However, as a deadline approached this week in terms of getting the proposal on the agenda for the Regents, the sides could not get across the finish line together.

NU put its media rights back out for bidding after a year of running the operation in-house. That came after a long-term agreement with Learfield/IMG was not renewed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The next move is not clear at this point, according to Alberts.

"We don’t anticipate bringing any additional proposal from JMI forward but will continue to evaluate short- and long-term options for our multi-media rights," he said in the statement. "We will make a decision that is in the best long-term interest of Nebraska to ensure that Husker Athletics is positioned for success in a changing collegiate athletics landscape.”

The partnership with JMI was set to begin July 1. A deal with another multimedia rights manager would have to come together very quickly in order to have a deal in place on that timeline. Otherwise, NU may decide the best option is to carry on with its in-house operation for another year and put the rights back out for bidding again in the coming months.

Part of the reason Alberts decided to bid the rights back out in the first place was because he felt the department was leaving potential revenue on the table by keeping the operation in-house beyond this summer.

