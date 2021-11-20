NU's Martinez becomes school's all-time leader in total offense

MADISON, Wis. — Adrian Martinez is working his way up several career school charts this season.
Subscribe for the best Husker news & commentary
- • Texts from columnists
- • The most breaking Husker news
- • Cutting-edge commentary
- • Husker history photo galleries
He's now atop one of them.
The junior quarterback became Nebraska's all-time leader in total offense during Saturday's game at No. 15 Wisconsin.
A 15-yard pass to Austin Allen with less than 10 minutes remaining in the game set the record.
Martinez, who entered the game with 10,418 total career yards, passed Tommy Armstrong (10,690). The only other Husker to reach 10,000 was Taylor Martinez (10,233).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Clark Grell
Sports editor
Clark Grell is sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today