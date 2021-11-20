 Skip to main content
NU's Martinez becomes school's all-time leader in total offense
NU's Martinez becomes school's all-time leader in total offense

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin, 11.20

Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) throws a complete pass in the first quarter against Wisconsin on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

MADISON, Wis. — Adrian Martinez is working his way up several career school charts this season.

He's now atop one of them.

The junior quarterback became Nebraska's all-time leader in total offense during Saturday's game at No. 15 Wisconsin.

A 15-yard pass to Austin Allen with less than 10 minutes remaining in the game set the record.

Martinez, who entered the game with 10,418 total career yards, passed Tommy Armstrong (10,690). The only other Husker to reach 10,000 was Taylor Martinez (10,233).

 

