NU's Frost took $166,667 salary reduction due to coronavirus pandemic
topical

NU's Frost took $166,667 salary reduction due to coronavirus pandemic

Photos: Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost and offensive line coach Greg Austin wait to enter Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Every employee of Nebraska's athletic department has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in the form of either a furlough or a salary reduction. 

For the department's highest-paid employee, the salary reduction reaches well into six figures. 

Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost had his $5 million annual salary pared by $166,667, according to a USA Today database that tracks coaching salaries. That is right in line with athletic director Bill Moos' announcement in August that employees who were not furloughed would take a 10% salary reduction for the final four months of 2020. 

Frost in November 2019 signed a two-year extension to his original seven-year agreement, meaning his contract now runs through the 2026 football season at $5 million per year. 

In June, Frost and men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg volunteered to donate a portion of their salaries back to the athletic department in an effort to help offset the impact of the pandemic. 

“These are difficult times across our country and in college athletics, and Nebraska Athletics is not immune to the financial crunch,” Frost said in a statement then. “This athletic department has been so important to my family for several decades. Before I ever played or coached here, I was a Nebraska Cornhusker fan first. I wanted to do my small part to help ensure our athletic department and all of our teams have the necessary resources to compete for championships moving forward.”

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

