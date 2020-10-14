NU's Frost took $166,667 salary reduction due to coronavirus pandemic

Every employee of Nebraska's athletic department has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in the form of either a furlough or a salary reduction.

For the department's highest-paid employee, the salary reduction reaches well into six figures.

Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost had his $5 million annual salary pared by $166,667, according to a USA Today database that tracks coaching salaries. That is right in line with athletic director Bill Moos' announcement in August that employees who were not furloughed would take a 10% salary reduction for the final four months of 2020.

Frost in November 2019 signed a two-year extension to his original seven-year agreement, meaning his contract now runs through the 2026 football season at $5 million per year.

In June, Frost and men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg volunteered to donate a portion of their salaries back to the athletic department in an effort to help offset the impact of the pandemic.