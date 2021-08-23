NU's COVID-19 guidance includes different close-contact rules based on vaccination status; Big Ten will impose forfeits

The Big Ten announced Monday morning that if one of its teams is unable to play a conference game due to COVID-19, it will count as a forfeit and the game will not be rescheduled.

That news was largely expected — new Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts said last week that he thought there was a decent chance that's how the league's policy would go — but it still could have substantial ramifications this fall.

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said earlier this month that his program had made significant progress in its efforts to increase the vaccination rate among Husker players.

Frost said some sort of update on that effort was likely coming this week, but not from him.

If both conference teams cannot play a game due to COVID-19, the game will be ruled a no contest.

The forfeit counts as a loss in the conference standings, while the opposing team will be assigned a win.

Nebraska's athletic department, meanwhile, has published extensive information about how COVID-19 testing and protocols will work.

All students, staff and faculty that are on campus are required to be tested once per week (testing runs Sunday through Thursday).