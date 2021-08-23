 Skip to main content
NU's COVID-19 guidance includes different close-contact rules based on vaccination status; Big Ten will impose forfeits
NU's COVID-19 guidance includes different close-contact rules based on vaccination status; Big Ten will impose forfeits

Big Ten Media Days Football

Commissioner Kevin Warren speaks during a Big Ten media days press conference on July 22 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

 Doug McSchooler, Associated Press

The Big Ten announced Monday morning that if one of its teams is unable to play a conference game due to COVID-19, it will count as a forfeit and the game will not be rescheduled. 

That news was largely expected — new Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts said last week that he thought there was a decent chance that's how the league's policy would go — but it still could have substantial ramifications this fall. 

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said earlier this month that his program had made significant progress in its efforts to increase the vaccination rate among Husker players. 

Frost said some sort of update on that effort was likely coming this week, but not from him. 

If both conference teams cannot play a game due to COVID-19, the game will be ruled a no contest. 

The forfeit counts as a loss in the conference standings, while the opposing team will be assigned a win. 

Nebraska's athletic department, meanwhile, has published extensive information about how COVID-19 testing and protocols will work. 

All students, staff and faculty that are on campus are required to be tested once per week (testing runs Sunday through Thursday). 

For athletes, a positive test will require 10-day isolation and then at least 24 hours without a fever before being cleared to return to competition. The reentry process will also include a cardiac EKG and blood testing. 

The rules for people deemed "close contacts" will differ for vaccinated and unvaccinated people. 

A vaccinated individual who is deemed to be a close contact is asked to self-monitor for 14 days. 

An unvaccinated individual who is deemed to be a close contact has to enter a daily testing regimen. That includes five days of antigen testing, a PCR test after five days and then two more days of antigen testing. If the athlete tests positive along the way, she or he goes into the 10-day isolation period. 

The campus guidance on regular, weekly testing includes a 90-day exemption following a positive test. That means that if an athlete tests positive, she or he doesn't have to be part of the weekly testing protocol for 90 days after the positive test. 

An elevated level of positive tests in a program can also trigger a mandatory testing arrangement for the entire team. 

For athletics programs with more than 50 coaches and staff, like football, the threshold is a 5% concurrent positivity rate. For less than 50 coaches and staff, the rate is a 3% concurrent positivity rate. 

Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook said on Monday that his team will continue using masks until the local guidance on COVID-19 changes. 

Check back for updates to the story

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

