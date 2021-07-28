NU's Connor Culp named to preseason Lou Groza Award watch list

Connor Culp put together a memorable first season in Lincoln and he's being recognized ahead of his second.

The senior place kicker, who transferred from LSU last summer and was named the Big Ten's kicker of the year in 2020 for the Huskers, is on the preseason watch list for the Lou Groza Award.

Culp, an Arizona native, made 13 of his 15 field goal attempts last year in addition to connecting on all 20 of his extra points. That accuracy was enough to earn him first-team All-Big Ten honors and the conference's kicker of the year award.

The Groza Award is given each year to the top kicker in the country. Culp is one of 30 on the preseason list.

