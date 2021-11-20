NU-Wisconsin pregame observations: RB Rahmir Johnson, S Deontai Williams out; see the full travel roster

MADISON, Wis. — Nebraska may be without its top running back on Saturday against the top-ranked defense in the nation.
Redshirt freshman Rahmir Johnson, who exited the Huskers' Nov. 6 loss to Ohio State with an apparent leg/ankle injury in the fourth quarter, was not with the running back group during early warmups at Cam Randall Stadium.
The running backs in attendance with interim assistant coach Ron Brown: Markese Stepp, Jaquez Yant, Marvin Scott and walk-on Cooper Jewett.
No sign of Williams: It also appears NU will be without senior safety Deontai Williams for a third straight game.
Williams was not in early warmups. He has missed the past two games with a knee injury suffered Oct. 16 against Minnesota.
TE Fidone on the trip: Freshman tight end Thomas Fidone hasn't appeared in a game yet this season after an April knee injury, but he's on the team's travel roster for the first time this year.
The Council Bluffs, Iowa, native was Nebraska's top overall recruit in the 2021 class and the No. 1 tight end prospect in the country.
DL Payne out: Junior defensive lineman Pheldarius Payne is not on the trip. The rotation player had been on every other travel roster this season, but is dealing with an injury.
Here's a look at the unofficial 74-man travel roster, compiled by reporters from the Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald.
|Name
|Position
|Year
|Number
|Jaquez Yant
|RB
|Freshman
|0
|Tyreke Johnson*
|DB
|Sophomore
|1
|Caleb Tannor
|OLB
|Junior
|2
|Adrian Martinez
|QB
|Junior
|2
|Samori Toure
|WR
|Senior
|3
|Alante Brown
|WR
|Freshman
|4
|Myles Farmer*
|DB
|RS Freshman
|4
|Cam Taylor
|DB
|Junior
|5
|Omar Manning
|WR
|Junior
|5
|Quinton Newsome
|DB
|Sophomore
|6
|Tamon Lynum
|DB
|Freshman
|7
|Logan Smothers
|QB
|Freshman
|8
|Marquel Dismuke*
|DB
|Senior
|9
|Heinrich Haarberg
|QB
|Freshman
|10
|Jackson Hannah*
|ILB
|RS Freshman
|10
|Austin Allen*
|TE
|Junior
|11
|Braxton Clark*
|DB
|Sophomore
|11
|Will Nixon
|WR
|Freshman
|12
|Marques Buford Jr.
|DB
|Freshman
|12
|Zavier Betts
|WR
|Freshman
|15
|Zach Weinmaster*
|RB
|RS Freshman
|16
|Matt Masker*
|QB
|Sophomore
|18
|Noa Pola-Gates*
|DB
|RS Freshman
|21
|Marvin Scott III
|RB
|Freshman
|21
|Eteva Mauga-Clements
|ILB
|Junior
|22
|Isaac Gifford
|DB
|Freshman
|23
|Blaise Gunnerson
|OLB
|Freshman
|24
|Thomas Fidone II
|TE
|Freshman
|24
|Luke Reimer
|ILB
|Sophomore
|28
|Cooper Jewett*
|RB
|RS Freshman
|29
|Ashton Hausmann
|DB
|Freshman
|26
|Markese Stepp
|RB
|Sophomore
|30
|Chris Kolarevic
|LB
|Junior
|31
|Brody Belt*
|WR
|Sophomore
|32
|Connor Culp
|PK
|Senior
|33
|Simon Otte*
|OLB
|Sophomore
|34
|John Bullock*
|OLB
|RS Freshman
|35
|Chase Contrerez
|PK
|Freshman
|36
|Phalen Sanford*
|DB
|Sophomore
|37
|Damian Jackson*
|OLB
|Junior
|38
|Daniel Cerni
|P
|Freshman
|40
|Garrett Snodgrass*
|ILB
|RS Freshman
|41
|Nick Henrich*
|ILB
|RS Freshman
|42
|Garrett Nelson
|OLB
|Sophomore
|44
|Lane McCallum*
|DB
|Junior
|48
|Cameron Jurgens*
|OL
|Sophomore
|51
|Bryce Benhart*
|OL
|RS Freshman
|54
|Grant Tagge
|ILB
|Freshman
|56
|Ethan Piper*
|OL
|RS Freshman
|57
|Henry Lutovsky
|OL
|Freshman
|59
|Nouredin Nouili
|OL
|Sophomore
|63
|Ezra Miller
|OL
|RS Freshman
|66
|Turner Corcoran
|OL
|Freshman
|69
|Matt Sichterman*
|OL
|Junior
|70
|Nash Hutmacher
|DL
|Freshman
|72
|Broc Bando*
|OL
|Junior
|73
|Brant Banks*
|OL
|RS Freshman
|74
|Trent Hixson*
|OL
|Junior
|75
|Travis Vokolek*
|TE
|Junior
|83
|Wyatt Liewer*
|WR
|Sophomore
|85
|Jordon Riley
|DL
|Junior
|87
|Chris Hickman*
|WR
|RS Freshman
|87
|Levi Falck
|WR
|Senior
|88
|Oliver Martin*
|WR
|Junior
|89
|William Pryzystup*
|P
|Sophomore
|90
|Cameron Pieper*
|LS
|Sophomore
|91
|Brendan Franke
|PK
|Freshman
|92
|Tate Wildeman*
|DL
|Sophomore
|92
|Damion Daniels*
|DL
|Junior
|93
|Ben Stille*
|DL
|Senior
|95
|Camden Witucki
|LS
|Freshman
|96
|Deontre Thomas*
|DL
|Junior
|97
|Casey Rogers*
|DL
|Sophomore
|98
|Ty Robinson*
|DL
|RS Freshman
|99
This story will be updated.