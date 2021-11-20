 Skip to main content
NU-Wisconsin pregame observations: RB Rahmir Johnson, S Deontai Williams out; see the full travel roster
  • Updated
  • 0
Fordham vs. Nebraska, 9.4

Nebraska's Markese Stepp runs the ball up the field as Fordham's Elisha Armstrong (96) attempts to stop him on Sept. 4 at Memorial Stadium.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

MADISON, Wis. — Nebraska may be without its top running back on Saturday against the top-ranked defense in the nation. 

Redshirt freshman Rahmir Johnson, who exited the Huskers' Nov. 6 loss to Ohio State with an apparent leg/ankle injury in the fourth quarter, was not with the running back group during early warmups at Cam Randall Stadium. 

The running backs in attendance with interim assistant coach Ron Brown: Markese Stepp, Jaquez Yant, Marvin Scott and walk-on Cooper Jewett. 

No sign of Williams: It also appears NU will be without senior safety Deontai Williams for a third straight game. 

Williams was not in early warmups. He has missed the past two games with a knee injury suffered Oct. 16 against Minnesota. 

TE Fidone on the trip: Freshman tight end Thomas Fidone hasn't appeared in a game yet this season after an April knee injury, but he's on the team's travel roster for the first time this year. 

The Council Bluffs, Iowa, native was Nebraska's top overall recruit in the 2021 class and the No. 1 tight end prospect in the country. 

DL Payne out: Junior defensive lineman Pheldarius Payne is not on the trip. The rotation player had been on every other travel roster this season, but is dealing with an injury. 

Here's a look at the unofficial 74-man travel roster, compiled by reporters from the Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald. 

Name Position Year Number
Jaquez Yant RB Freshman 0
Tyreke Johnson* DB Sophomore 1
Caleb Tannor OLB Junior 2
Adrian Martinez QB Junior 2
Samori Toure WR Senior 3
Alante Brown WR Freshman 4
Myles Farmer* DB RS Freshman 4
Cam Taylor DB Junior 5
Omar Manning WR Junior 5
Quinton Newsome DB Sophomore 6
Tamon Lynum DB Freshman 7
Logan Smothers QB Freshman 8
Marquel Dismuke* DB Senior 9
Heinrich Haarberg QB Freshman 10
Jackson Hannah* ILB RS Freshman 10
Austin Allen* TE Junior 11
Braxton Clark* DB Sophomore 11
Will Nixon WR Freshman 12
Marques Buford Jr. DB Freshman 12
Zavier Betts WR Freshman 15
Zach Weinmaster* RB RS Freshman 16
Matt Masker* QB Sophomore 18
Noa Pola-Gates* DB RS Freshman 21
Marvin Scott III RB Freshman 21
Eteva Mauga-Clements ILB Junior 22
Isaac Gifford DB Freshman 23
Blaise Gunnerson OLB Freshman 24
Thomas Fidone II TE Freshman 24
Luke Reimer ILB Sophomore 28
Cooper Jewett* RB RS Freshman 29
Ashton Hausmann DB Freshman 26
Markese Stepp RB Sophomore 30
Chris Kolarevic LB Junior 31
Brody Belt* WR Sophomore 32
Connor Culp PK Senior 33
Simon Otte* OLB Sophomore 34
John Bullock* OLB RS Freshman 35
Chase Contrerez PK Freshman 36
Phalen Sanford* DB Sophomore 37
Damian Jackson* OLB Junior 38
Daniel Cerni P Freshman 40
Garrett Snodgrass* ILB RS Freshman 41
Nick Henrich* ILB RS Freshman 42
Garrett Nelson OLB Sophomore 44
Lane McCallum* DB Junior 48
Cameron Jurgens* OL Sophomore 51
Bryce Benhart* OL RS Freshman 54
Grant Tagge ILB Freshman 56
Ethan Piper* OL RS Freshman 57
Henry Lutovsky OL Freshman 59
Nouredin Nouili OL Sophomore 63
Ezra Miller OL RS Freshman 66
Turner Corcoran OL Freshman 69
Matt Sichterman* OL Junior 70
Nash Hutmacher DL Freshman 72
Broc Bando* OL Junior 73
Brant Banks* OL RS Freshman 74
Trent Hixson* OL Junior 75
Travis Vokolek* TE Junior 83
Wyatt Liewer* WR Sophomore 85
Jordon Riley DL Junior 87
Chris Hickman* WR RS Freshman 87
Levi Falck WR Senior 88
Oliver Martin* WR Junior 89
William Pryzystup* P Sophomore 90
Cameron Pieper* LS Sophomore 91
Brendan Franke PK Freshman 92
Tate Wildeman* DL Sophomore 92
Damion Daniels* DL Junior 93
Ben Stille* DL Senior 95
Camden Witucki LS Freshman 96
Deontre Thomas* DL Junior 97
Casey Rogers* DL Sophomore 98
Ty Robinson* DL RS Freshman 99

This story will be updated. 

 

