NU-Wisconsin pregame observations: RB Rahmir Johnson, S Deontai Williams out; see the full travel roster

MADISON, Wis. — Nebraska may be without its top running back on Saturday against the top-ranked defense in the nation.

Redshirt freshman Rahmir Johnson, who exited the Huskers' Nov. 6 loss to Ohio State with an apparent leg/ankle injury in the fourth quarter, was not with the running back group during early warmups at Cam Randall Stadium.

The running backs in attendance with interim assistant coach Ron Brown: Markese Stepp, Jaquez Yant, Marvin Scott and walk-on Cooper Jewett.

No sign of Williams: It also appears NU will be without senior safety Deontai Williams for a third straight game.

Williams was not in early warmups. He has missed the past two games with a knee injury suffered Oct. 16 against Minnesota.

TE Fidone on the trip: Freshman tight end Thomas Fidone hasn't appeared in a game yet this season after an April knee injury, but he's on the team's travel roster for the first time this year.

The Council Bluffs, Iowa, native was Nebraska's top overall recruit in the 2021 class and the No. 1 tight end prospect in the country.