NU-Wisconsin predictions and random over/unders: The Journal Star staffers make their picks

Here's one confident prediction for Saturday. The Wisconsin student section will be all in on "Jump Around," let's say, oh, just before the fourth quarter.

Otherwise, it's a bit tough to gauge how the Huskers will look without four full-time offensive assistant coaches or who becomes the heartbeat on defense with JoJo Domann out.

Can the Huskers move the ball against one of the nation's top defenses?

So many questions, and yet, maybe we have some answers.

Who leads the Huskers in catches?

Chris Basnett (Husker writer): Austin Allen catches four with a touchdown.

Parker Gabriel (Husker beat writer): Rahmir Johnson if he plays, otherwise Samori Toure.

Clark Grell (Sports editor): Toure. It will carry over from the Ohio State game.

Nate Head (Assistant/online sports editor): Toure. He is coming back on after a slow stretch during the middle part of the season.

Steven M. Sipple (Columnist): Allen with four.

The Husker unit that will be key for an upset bid …