NU-Wisconsin predictions and random over/unders: The Journal Star staffers make their picks

Here's one confident prediction for Saturday. The Wisconsin student section will be all in on "Jump Around," let's say, oh, just before the fourth quarter.
Otherwise, it's a bit tough to gauge how the Huskers will look without four full-time offensive assistant coaches or who becomes the heartbeat on defense with JoJo Domann out.
Can the Huskers move the ball against one of the nation's top defenses?
So many questions, and yet, maybe we have some answers.
Who leads the Huskers in catches?
Chris Basnett (Husker writer): Austin Allen catches four with a touchdown.
Parker Gabriel (Husker beat writer): Rahmir Johnson if he plays, otherwise Samori Toure.
Clark Grell (Sports editor): Toure. It will carry over from the Ohio State game.
Nate Head (Assistant/online sports editor): Toure. He is coming back on after a slow stretch during the middle part of the season.
Steven M. Sipple (Columnist): Allen with four.
The Husker unit that will be key for an upset bid …
Basnett: NU's offensive line will have to play its best game of the season.
Gabriel: Offensive line.
Grell: It always comes down to QB play (though the offensive line needs to step up).
Head: O-line. The Badgers can get to the QB and Adrian Martinez needs time.
Sipple: Offensive line will have to raise its game in a major way.
Husker defender who delivers a big game?
Basnett: Luke Reimer will be busy, and he'll finish with 20 tackles.
Gabriel: Reimer.
Grell: Cam Taylor-Britt. Maybe a game-changing interception in the second half?
Head: Let's say Taylor-Britt comes down with an interception.
Sipple: Myles Farmer gets another interception.
Huskers will keep it close or win if …
Basnett: They can force at least two Wisconsin turnovers and turn them into points.
Gabriel: They don't turn over the ball.
Grell: They jump to an early lead and force the Badgers to rely more on Graham Mertz's arm.
Head: They can run the ball effectively.
Sipple: If they can get some semblance of a running game going.
Prediction?
Basnett: Wisconsin, 23-16.
Gabriel: Wisconsin, 24-13.
Grell: Wisconsin, 21-7.
Head: Wisconsin, 24-10.
Sipple: Wisconsin, 21-10.
Over/unders
Rushing yards for Braelon Allen: 105.
Basnett: Over.
Gabriel: Under.
Grell: Under.
Head: Over.
Sipple: Under.
Sacks by Wisconsin defense: 3½.
Basnett: Over.
Gabriel: Over.
Grell: Under.
Head: Over.
Sipple: Over.
Nebraska total offensive yards: 260.
Basnett: Over.
Gabriel: Over.
Grell: Over (barely).
Head: Over.
Sipple: Under.
Combined punts by both teams: 10½.
Basnett: Over.
Gabriel: Over.
Grell: Over.
Head: Under.
Sipple: Over.
New wrinkles in the Husker offense: 4.
Basnett: Under.
Gabriel: Over.
Grell: Over.
Head: Under.
Sipple: Under.
