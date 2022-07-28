NU wide receiver Trey Palmer on preseason Hornung Award watch list

A busy week of preseason trophy watch lists continues with two more nominations for Nebraska.

Junior wide receiver Trey Palmer on Thursday was included on the watch list for the Paul Hornung Award, which honors the most versatile player in college football.

Palmer will try to fit that definition for Nebraska in 2022 — the LSU transfer figures to have plenty of chances to make his mark on the field. A likely Day 1 starter at wide receiver, Palmer may also feature as a kick returner for the Huskers.

He recorded 30 catches for 344 yards and three touchdowns last season and will step in right away as one of Nebraska's top receiving options.

The Hornung Award was first distributed in 2010 and is named after legendary Notre Dame standout Paul Hornung, who was a quarterback, running back, punter, kick returner and defensive back for the Irish.

No Husker has ever won the award, but Wan'Dale Robinson was one of four finalists in 2019 and Ameer Abdullah was also a finalist in 2014.

Sophomore offensive lineman Ethan Piper was also one of 115 players named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list on Thursday, an award that recognizes players for their community service efforts. Named after former Florida quarterback Danny Wuerffel, the award centers around players who use their influence to make a positive impact on their communities.

Piper played a big role in outreach for the Nebraska Football Road Race, an annual event that raises money for pediatric brain cancer research. Piper has also volunteered for Husker Heroes along with local hospital and school outreach events.