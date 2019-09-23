ESPN's "College GameDay" will broadcast from just outside Memorial Stadium.
The university announced Monday evening that ESPN's flagship pregame show, which will be in town as Nebraska hosts No. 5 Ohio State on Saturday night, will set up shop just outside the East Stadium near the Coliseum.
It will be the first time since 2007 that the show will broadcast from Lincoln.
UNL students will have access to the area beginning at 5:30 a.m. Donor parking lots open at 6 a.m., but reentry is not permitted, so anybody attending "College GameDay" should plan to park in public lots if they're planning on leaving and returning closer to game time, according to an NU news release.
"College GameDay" airs from 8-11 a.m. on ESPN.
The site is also where ESPN's College Football Live will be broadcast at 2 p.m. Friday.
