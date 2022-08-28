NU’s team leaders looking to pick up the pieces, move forward from season-opening loss

A sullen Garrett Nelson didn’t have much to say.
The team captain had been his usual fiery self just hours earlier, eager to get a new season underway as a leader of the Husker defense.
But, after NU allowed over 500 yards of offense in a 31-28 loss to Northwestern on Saturday, Nelson admitted his usual positivity was hard to find.
“One loss and one game doesn’t define the months of work and preparation we’ve done as a team,” Nelson said. “It’s hard to see that right now because emotions are still really fresh, but we’ll take a day and watch film. As a leader, I have to keep everybody’s heads up, and I’m not doing a good job of that myself right now.”
Right after Nelson’s answer, Casey Thompson quickly added, “we’re going to be fine.”
Whether Thompson’s statement was intended at Nelson, his teammates or Nebraska as a whole, it was clear the junior quarterback believed some level of positivity was needed.
That’s because there’s no time for NU to obsess over its season-opening loss — North Dakota will take its best shot at the Huskers this Saturday.
Instead, Nebraska will need to pick up the pieces from an earth-shattering loss with an eye toward building the momentum needed to make it through an entire season.
Six wins are still needed for bowl eligibility, and the winnable games on Nebraska’s schedule come sooner rather than later in the season.
The next two — North Dakota and Georgia Southern — are absolute must-wins for NU’s bowl chances. While the entire edge rusher group failed to make an impact against Northwestern, Ochaun Mathis anticipates a much better effort when Nebraska returns home.
“We were pretty confident coming in, so I don’t see that confidence fading at all,” Mathis said. “I feel like we’re grown enough and mature enough to come back with an effort in the next game.”
Regardless of how Nebraska’s first two non-conference games go, there’s no understating the importance of its Sept. 17 matchup. Longtime rival and perennial top-10 team Oklahoma will roll into Memorial Stadium for NU’s final tune-up before resuming Big Ten play.
Last year’s game against the Sooners showed Nebraska could compete against the national powerhouse, but will enough improvements be made in the next two weeks to produce a similar effort? Marques Buford Jr. thinks so.
“I can’t wait to see how we grow from this,” Buford said. “We played the worst game we’re going to play all year, and we still only lost by three. That’s pretty scary.”
Still, the path to a bowl game is made even more difficult thanks to the season-opening loss. Presuming a 2-2 record after the Oklahoma game, NU’s October slate of Indiana, Rutgers, Purdue and Illinois reflects its best chance of stringing wins together.
That’s because a November schedule consisting of games against Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin and Iowa looks downright daunting considering how Northwestern carved up the Nebraska defense.
Leaving it late in the season simply isn’t an option for Nebraska, so every upcoming game takes on added importance for a program seeking its first postseason trip since 2016.
“(I have to) be able to tell my teammates this is not going to determine how our season goes and to move onto the next game because there’s nothing we can do about it now,” senior tight end Travis Vokolek said. “Things are going to be fine, the world’s not over and it’s just one game. Unfortunately, it didn’t turn out how we wanted it, so we have to move on from this one and focus on next week.”
Yes, there’s still optimism remaining in the Nebraska locker room. But, the blows taken against Northwestern and the second-half collapse leave plenty of room for reflection in the coming days.
Thompson repeatedly said in the offseason that he expects perfection from himself as a goal he’s always striving toward. A pair of late interceptions meant Thompson fell short of that mark against Northwestern.
Less than an hour after the final whistle, Thompson’s mind was already on improvement.
“I had a few missed throws but the name of the game is to just make the next play,” Thompson said. “I’m going to look myself in the mirror and we all have to get better, from players to coaches to the support staff.”
It won’t be until next Saturday that the question will truly be answered — can NU pick up the pieces and move past its season-opening loss? Its bowl chances will depend on it.
Photos: The view from Dublin, where Nebraska takes on Northwestern
Mango, a 7-year-old chihuahua belonging to Brian Smith of Doha, Qatar, wears a Husker hoodie ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in the Temple Bar District on Saturday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Colin, 6, gets a good view of Husker fans while walking with his parents, Jessica and Adam Taylor, of Lincoln, ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in the Temple Bar District on Saturday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Dianna Whittle, of Valley, Neb., and Diane Etzelmiller, of Omaha, grab a drink ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in the Temple Bar District on Saturday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Allison Johnson, of Grand Forks, N.D., gets a lift from Grant Kobes, of Bennington, Neb., and Ross Johnson, of Grand Forks, N.D., ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in the Temple Bar District on Saturday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Husker fans ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in the Temple Bar District on Saturday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Traci and Erik Vrbas, of Downs, Kans., meet Mango, a 7-year-old chihuahua belonging to Brian Smith, of Doha Qatar, ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in the Temple Bar District on Saturday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Cherie and Steve Schemm, now living in Goes Netherlands, hang out with other Husker fans ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in the Temple Bar District on Saturday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Marcus Washington (7) makes a catch while warming up ahead of the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska warms up ahead of its game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska warms up ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium on Saturday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Quinton Newsome (6) warms up ahead of the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Brant Banks (74) high-fives teammates ahead of the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) warms up ahead of the the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Brandon Moore (24) is shown before the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Chubba Purdy (6) warms up ahead of the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) warms up ahead of the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska fans watch as the team warms up ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Bonnie Schumacher, of Omaha, from left, Judy and Dean Schnitzler, of Brekenridge, Colo., and Harry Kurtenbach, of Lindsay, Neb., laugh with costumed characters ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in theTemple Bar District in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker fans ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in theTemple Bar District in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker fans ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in theTemple Bar District in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lisa McNeal, of Lincoln, wears a 'Go Big Red' button with a shamrock, ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in theTemple Bar District in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker fans ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in theTemple Bar District in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans watch as the team warms up ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Brendan Franke (92) watches his field goal attempt miss as the first half ends on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Northwestern's Evan Hull (26) is brought down by the Nebraska defense on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) hands the ball off to Trey Palmer (3) on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Northwestern's Ryan Hilinski (3) passes the ball against Nebraska on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
The Nebraska defense stands on the field during a break in the action against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Anthony Grant (10) runs with the ball against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Turner Corcoran (69) and Trent Hixson (75) hold back Northwestern's Taishan Holmes (90) on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Casey Thompson throws the ball against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost watches his team play Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Chris Kolarevic (31) hooks onto Northwestern's Evan Hull (26) on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (2) celebrates a touchdown with teammates against Nebraska on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Marcus Washington (7) catches a pass against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Northwestern's Donny Navarro III (80) makes a touchdown catch in front of Nebraska's Braxton Clark (11) on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Marcus Washington (7) watches the final moments of Northwestern's 31-28 win Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost runs off the field following the Huskers' 31-28 loss to Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Northwestern's Evan Hull (26) and Marshall Lang (88) celebrate Hull's go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Wildcats' 31-28 win against Nebraska on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
The Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost walks off the field following a timeout during the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Northwestern's Malik Washington (6) is grabbed by Nebraska's Isaac Gifford (23) on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost walks past his team during a timeout in the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Northwestern's Evan Hull (26) evades Nebraska's Luke Reimer (28) on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska defensive players look to the sideline during the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson (44) walks off the field following the Huskers' 31-28 loss to Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Luke Reimer (28) walks off the field following the Huskers' 31-28 loss to Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost pats the back of Nash Hutmacher (72) during the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Fans make a cup snake through the stands during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Tommy Stoller, of Omaha, puts his hands on his head during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (2) walks off the field following a Husker interception in the fourth quarter of Northwestern's 31-28 win Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) runs with the ball against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts watches Nebraska play Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska defensive players look to the sideline during the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Logan Smothers (8) watches the Huskers play Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska fans watch the Huskers play Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Anthony Grant (10) rushes between Northwestern's Rod Heard II (24) and Jeremiah Lewis (9) on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Fans watch the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple speaks to his team during the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Casey Thompson hands the ball off to Anthony Grant during the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Northwestern's Evan Hull (26) is brought down by Nebraska's Ochaun Mathis (left) and Luke Reimer (right) on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska coach Scott Frost talks with officials during the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Travis Vokolek runs with the ball against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Trey Palmer is brought down by Northwestern's Coco Azema (0) and Xander Mueller on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska fans watch the Huskers play Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Trent Hixson (top) gets ready to snap the ball against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska fans use binoculars to watch the Huskers play Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Travis Vokolek (83) runs a route against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Casey Thompson passes the ball against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) gets over the pile for a touchdown against Northwestern
on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Marcus Washington runs with the ball against Northwestern
on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Timmy Bleekrode (38) kicks an extra point against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald leads his team onto the field for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Caleb Tannor (2) calls out to his team in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Eteva Mauga-Clements (5) reacts after a Northwestern touchdown in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Northwestern's Charlie Schmiidt (69) celebrates a touchdown in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ajay Allen (9) runs with the ball behind teammate Chancellor Brewington (82) against Northwestern Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans watch the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ty Robinson (99) eyes Northwestern's Ryan Hilisnki (3) while being held back by Northwestern's Josh Priebe (68) in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans react to a play in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Northwestern's Evan Hull (26) is brought down by the Nebraska defense in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Northwestern's Ryan Hilinski (3) passes the ball past the hand of Nebraska's Ochaun Mathis (32) in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) walks off the field following the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wyatt Liewer (85) reacts after missing a pass that was then intercepted by Northwestern's Xander Mueller (34) in the fourth quarter of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) falls on a play in the third quarter of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) talks with Mark Whipple, the offensive coordinator, during a break in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson (14) competes in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) rushes in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) walks off the field following a drive in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant (10) watches his team from the sideline during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Bryce Benhart (54) and Broc Bando (73) protect their quarterback, Casey Thompson (11), by holding back Northwestern's Sean McLaughlin (97) in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) carries the ball against Northwestern Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans watch the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (2) and Travis Vokolek (83) listen to the officials after a turnover by Garcia-Castaneda in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) flips with the ball in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (2) loses possession of the ball and it is recovered by Northwestern's Greyson Metz (57) in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at
LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LjsLuke
• Texts from columnists
• The most breaking Husker news
• Cutting-edge commentary
• Husker history photo galleries
Get started
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!