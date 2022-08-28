NU’s team leaders looking to pick up the pieces, move forward from season-opening loss

A sullen Garrett Nelson didn’t have much to say.

The team captain had been his usual fiery self just hours earlier, eager to get a new season underway as a leader of the Husker defense.

But, after NU allowed over 500 yards of offense in a 31-28 loss to Northwestern on Saturday, Nelson admitted his usual positivity was hard to find.

“One loss and one game doesn’t define the months of work and preparation we’ve done as a team,” Nelson said. “It’s hard to see that right now because emotions are still really fresh, but we’ll take a day and watch film. As a leader, I have to keep everybody’s heads up, and I’m not doing a good job of that myself right now.”

Right after Nelson’s answer, Casey Thompson quickly added, “we’re going to be fine.”

Whether Thompson’s statement was intended at Nelson, his teammates or Nebraska as a whole, it was clear the junior quarterback believed some level of positivity was needed.

That’s because there’s no time for NU to obsess over its season-opening loss — North Dakota will take its best shot at the Huskers this Saturday.

Instead, Nebraska will need to pick up the pieces from an earth-shattering loss with an eye toward building the momentum needed to make it through an entire season.

Six wins are still needed for bowl eligibility, and the winnable games on Nebraska’s schedule come sooner rather than later in the season.

The next two — North Dakota and Georgia Southern — are absolute must-wins for NU’s bowl chances. While the entire edge rusher group failed to make an impact against Northwestern, Ochaun Mathis anticipates a much better effort when Nebraska returns home.

“We were pretty confident coming in, so I don’t see that confidence fading at all,” Mathis said. “I feel like we’re grown enough and mature enough to come back with an effort in the next game.”

Regardless of how Nebraska’s first two non-conference games go, there’s no understating the importance of its Sept. 17 matchup. Longtime rival and perennial top-10 team Oklahoma will roll into Memorial Stadium for NU’s final tune-up before resuming Big Ten play.

Last year’s game against the Sooners showed Nebraska could compete against the national powerhouse, but will enough improvements be made in the next two weeks to produce a similar effort? Marques Buford Jr. thinks so.

“I can’t wait to see how we grow from this,” Buford said. “We played the worst game we’re going to play all year, and we still only lost by three. That’s pretty scary.”

Still, the path to a bowl game is made even more difficult thanks to the season-opening loss. Presuming a 2-2 record after the Oklahoma game, NU’s October slate of Indiana, Rutgers, Purdue and Illinois reflects its best chance of stringing wins together.

That’s because a November schedule consisting of games against Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin and Iowa looks downright daunting considering how Northwestern carved up the Nebraska defense.

Leaving it late in the season simply isn’t an option for Nebraska, so every upcoming game takes on added importance for a program seeking its first postseason trip since 2016.

“(I have to) be able to tell my teammates this is not going to determine how our season goes and to move onto the next game because there’s nothing we can do about it now,” senior tight end Travis Vokolek said. “Things are going to be fine, the world’s not over and it’s just one game. Unfortunately, it didn’t turn out how we wanted it, so we have to move on from this one and focus on next week.”

Yes, there’s still optimism remaining in the Nebraska locker room. But, the blows taken against Northwestern and the second-half collapse leave plenty of room for reflection in the coming days.

Thompson repeatedly said in the offseason that he expects perfection from himself as a goal he’s always striving toward. A pair of late interceptions meant Thompson fell short of that mark against Northwestern.

Less than an hour after the final whistle, Thompson’s mind was already on improvement.

“I had a few missed throws but the name of the game is to just make the next play,” Thompson said. “I’m going to look myself in the mirror and we all have to get better, from players to coaches to the support staff.”