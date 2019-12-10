NU releases details of Frost's two-year extension

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost signed his two-year contract extension, which takes his deal through the 2026 season, on Sunday, a little more than three weeks after the school announced the agreement.
A copy of the two-page addendum, obtained Tuesday by the Journal Star via a records request, lays out what the university announced in mid-November: Frost will continue to make $5 million per season through the 2026 campaign.
The extension essentially resets the original seven-year contract Frost signed when he became Nebraska's head coach in Dec. 2017. Like then, his buyout is $5 million per season for five years — now 2024 — and then $2.5 million for each of the final two seasons of the contract.
The extension was first announced on Nov. 16, shortly before Nebraska kicked off against Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium. NU finished Frost's second season 5-7 overall and is 9-15 over the past two seasons, but athletic director Bill Moos said then — and has consistently said over the past two years — that he believes Frost is the right leader to engineer a resurgence at Nebraska.
"We're all a little frustrated, I know, because of our record, but we're in it for the long haul and building a program, and it's going to take several years," Moos said Nov. 16. "It just made sense to do it now — I was going to do it anyway. And this, I think, is a good piece for some good morale and good energy in our program."
