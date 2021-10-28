 Skip to main content
NU-Purdue predictions and random over/unders: The Journal Star staffers make their picks
NU-Purdue predictions and random over/unders: The Journal Star staffers make their picks

  • Updated
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 10.16

Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson (14) is congratulated by teammates Wyatt Liewer (right) and Turner Corcoran (69) after scoring the Huskers' first TD against Minnesota on Oct. 16 at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

We know Nebraska is trying to shake off a two-game losing streak. We know Purdue is looking to bounce back, too.

But how will Saturday's matchup at Memorial Stadium play out? Like the late October weather, predicting Nebraska football is not easy.

But our guys give it another short, anyway.

Who scores the Huskers' first touchdown?

Chris Basnett (Husker writer): Rahmir Johnson, five minutes into the first quarter.

Parker Gabriel (Husker beat writer): Johnson, 2:46 in first quarter.

Clark Grell (Sports editor): Adrian Martinez to Samori Toure for 26 yards in the first quarter.

Nate Head (Assistant/online sports editor): Austin Allen, on Nebraska's second drive of the first quarter.

Steven M. Sipple (columnist): Martinez, 10:03 left in the second quarter. Ankle is much better.

Does Thomas Fidone make an appearance?

Basnett: No, unless things get out of hand one way or the other.

Gabriel: No.

Grell: No.

Head: No. But he will before the season ends.

Sipple: No.

Who leads the Huskers in catches?

Basnett: Allen has another big game.

Gabriel: Allen.

Grell: Toure. He's due.

Head: Toure. Time for him to restart himself as a focal point of the offense.

Sipple: Toure with five.

Parker Gabriel deliver the two-minute drill on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.

NU defensive back we'll be talking about after the game?

Basnett: Myles Farmer picks off a pass intended for David Bell.

Gabriel: Farmer.

Grell: Cam Taylor-Britt has the task of stopping David Bell. He'll be the talk.

Head: Taylor-Britt. I think he forces a turnover for the second straight game.

Sipple: Taylor-Britt. Nature of the conversation unclear.

Red Report: Huskers have 'decision to make' at kicker; Frost expects 'high-character' team to bounce back

Prediction?

Basnett: Nebraska 27-17.

Gabriel: Nebraska 27-26.

Grell: Nebraska 29-17.

Head: Purdue 27-24.

Sipple: Nebraska 24-21.

Over/unders

Sacks by Purdue: 2½.

Basnett: Under.

Gabriel: Over.

Grell: Over.

Head: Under.

Sipple: Over.

Turnovers created by NU: 1½.

Basnett: Under.

Gabriel: Under.

Grell: Under.

Head: Under.

Sipple: Over.

Rushing yards for Rahmir Johnson: 76.

Basnett: Over.

Gabriel: Over.

Grell: Under.

Head: Over.

Sipple: Over.

Combined points at halftime: 20.

Basnett: Over.

Gabriel: Over.

Grell: Over.

Head: Under.

Sipple: Under.

David Bell catches: 6½.

Basnett: Over.

Gabriel: Over.

Grell: Under.

Head: Over.

Sipple: Under.

Parker Gabriel highlights the four most interesting things from Scott Frost's post-practice presser on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.

 

Two-Minute Drill: Scott Frost says Adrian Martinez is healthy going into Purdue game

