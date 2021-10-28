NU-Purdue predictions and random over/unders: The Journal Star staffers make their picks

We know Nebraska is trying to shake off a two-game losing streak. We know Purdue is looking to bounce back, too.

But how will Saturday's matchup at Memorial Stadium play out? Like the late October weather, predicting Nebraska football is not easy.

But our guys give it another short, anyway.

Who scores the Huskers' first touchdown?

Chris Basnett (Husker writer): Rahmir Johnson, five minutes into the first quarter.

Parker Gabriel (Husker beat writer): Johnson, 2:46 in first quarter.

Clark Grell (Sports editor): Adrian Martinez to Samori Toure for 26 yards in the first quarter.

Nate Head (Assistant/online sports editor): Austin Allen, on Nebraska's second drive of the first quarter.

Steven M. Sipple (columnist): Martinez, 10:03 left in the second quarter. Ankle is much better.

Does Thomas Fidone make an appearance?

Basnett: No, unless things get out of hand one way or the other.

Gabriel: No.