NU protected Martinez vs. Fordham and big pass plays followed. Will it continue as schedule stiffens?

“We’ve got our work cut out for us from a pass-rush standpoint,” Lubick said of the Bulls. “They know how to put pressure on the quarterback, they cover well. The other team struggled to even get a first down against them. It’s going to be a really good test.”

NU did miss one big one early in the game. Receiver Wyatt Liewer ran past his defender and Martinez put the ball towards the inside part of the field because there was no safety help, but it landed harmlessly on the turf a yard or so beyond Liewer. It was the second close call he’s had to a touchdown in the first two weeks after being wide open in the end zone against Illinois and seeing the ball go over his head. Lubick said he thought this time, his receiver could have done more.

“The Illinois play, I thought we kind of missed him. I know Adrian wishes he could have that one back,” Lubick said. “The play this last game, where he got by the corner, he kind of misjudged that and he slowed down a step. I thought Adrian threw a really good ball. We’ve got to keep our speed. There’s always a give-and-take.

“First game we just missed him, second game if he keeps his speed, that might be a touchdown.”