NU president Carter says he doesn't think ADs, coaches want college football played in empty stadiums

University of Nebraska President Ted Carter on Wednesday said he doesn't think college athletic directors and coaches support playing the upcoming college football season in empty stadiums and expressed optimism that football will be played at some point, even if the college slate has to be delayed.
Carter, in an appearance at Gov. Pete Ricketts' Wednesday news conference, also said he hoped that the potential paths would become more clear as the spring and summer progress, but admitted that time's ticking toward the scheduled start of the football season.
"We’re about five months away from college football and a lot has to happen for us to get back to being on schedule, but I’m going to remain optimistic for now," Carter said.
The first-year NU president said he's been keeping a close eye on discussions happening at the FBS and Big Ten levels. He, like many, doesn't see an appetite for playing games without fans, especially if campuses haven't reopened to the general student population.
"What I’ve heard from coaches and athletic directors is, first of all, they don’t believe that football should be played in front of empty stadiums," Carter said. "The fans are part of the college football experience. I don’t know whether that means half-full stadiums or fans that are spread apart and following some of the physical distancing limits that we have now."
There is also a major money question to answer, too, regarding empty stadiums. In fiscal 2019, Nebraska reported $30.2 million in football ticket sales over seven home games and $5.4 million in concessions, parking and related revenue. That also puts pressure on schools to find some kind of way to play a season.
"I think it will be a long time before we see what life was like maybe a year ago, but I do think there are going to be a return of professional sports, to some level, and a return of NCAA sports," Carter said. "Now, whether that means college football starts being played in last week of August and first week of September, or maybe even November, I think there will be a lot of new ideas to make sure that we keep competitive spirit. ...
"We as Americans love our athletics, and we’ve seen the Olympics move (back a year), you’ve seen other things change, the Masters (golf tournament) move (from April to November). I think we’ll find a way that suits everybody but keeps people as safe as possible."
Around the country on Wednesday, several other related conversations took place. The Power Five conference commissioners met with Vice President Mike Pence and, according to CBS Sports, said they won't play games until, at minimum, students return to campuses.
"Our message was, we need to get universities and colleges back open, that we were education-based programs, and we weren't going to have sports until we had something closer to normal college going on," Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby told CBS Sports.
Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infections Diseases, on Wednesday morning during an interview on Snapchat indicated that the only way sports return this summer is if stadiums are empty.
"Nobody comes to the stadium. Put (players) in big hotels, wherever you want to play, keep them very well surveilled," he said, referring to professional sports. "Have them tested every single week and make sure they don't wind up infecting each other or their family, and just let them play the season out."
Carter said he remained hopeful for the college football slate later in the year.
"I’d be the last person to contradict Dr. Fauci, but I’ll tell you that there’s still a lot more for us to know," he said. "As Gov. Ricketts has said, I think the key to what will allow us to do a lot more will be a lot larger access to testing -- large-scale testing so we can have a sense of how big the challenge is, how many people through some other types of testing know they’ve already been exposed to this or already had it. ...
"From my view, I’m looking forward to seeing football back in Memorial Stadium with some number of fans there and cheering on Go Big Red."
