NU president Carter says he doesn't think ADs, coaches want college football played in empty stadiums

"Our message was, we need to get universities and colleges back open, that we were education-based programs, and we weren't going to have sports until we had something closer to normal college going on," Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby told CBS Sports.

Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infections Diseases, on Wednesday morning during an interview on Snapchat indicated that the only way sports return this summer is if stadiums are empty.

"Nobody comes to the stadium. Put (players) in big hotels, wherever you want to play, keep them very well surveilled," he said, referring to professional sports. "Have them tested every single week and make sure they don't wind up infecting each other or their family, and just let them play the season out."

Carter said he remained hopeful for the college football slate later in the year.

"I’d be the last person to contradict Dr. Fauci, but I’ll tell you that there’s still a lot more for us to know," he said. "As Gov. Ricketts has said, I think the key to what will allow us to do a lot more will be a lot larger access to testing -- large-scale testing so we can have a sense of how big the challenge is, how many people through some other types of testing know they’ve already been exposed to this or already had it. ...