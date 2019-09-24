Mohamed Barry led Nebraska in tackles last season and is leading again this year.
He's playing at a high level. But fellow Husker inside linebackers Will Honas and Collin Miller are also playing very well, according to Barrett Ruud.
"In my mind, I don't have starters -- I have three guys who are playing pretty high-level football," the second-year NU inside linebackers coach said Tuesday before dropping an apt NBA comparison.
Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander talks after practice on Sept. 24, 2019 about getting ready for Ohio State's mobile quarterback.
"It's sort of like when James Harden was the sixth man for Oklahoma City," Ruud said. "Somebody's got to come out and be the sixth man. Will has that role right now. But if you saw the last game (Saturday's 42-38 win at Illinois), on the last drive Will was out there. That's just because that was the rotation. My goal is that it keeps those guys fresh and keeps them playing fast, and keeps them on their toes as well."
Ruud added, "Defensive football in this day and age, it's hard to play two guys at linebacker because it's not 55 or 60 snaps a game anymore, it's closer to 85, 90. So you have to have guys who can roll through it. The fresher guys are, the harder they can play."
Through four games this season, Barry, a senior, has 33 tackles, including one for a loss. Honas, a junior, is second on the team with 24 stops, including five for losses; and Miller, also a junior, is fourth with 19 (four TFLs.).
You have free articles remaining.
"They haven't had a day when I had to tell them to get going a little bit," Ruud said. "They're dialed-in. They like the work week as much as they like game day, which is what I always want."
The three backers will play a critical part Saturday night in trying to slow fifth-ranked Ohio State's potent offense. In that regard, Georgia transfer quarterback Justin Fields has lived up to the high expectations that accompanied his arrival in Columbus, Ohio. Ruud's take: Current Georgia starting quarterback Jake Fromm must be awfully talented if he could beat out Fields.
All Fields has done through four games this season is complete 66 of 95 passes (69.5 percent) for 880 yards and 13 touchdowns, with zero interceptions. He's rushed 34 times for 190 yards (4.4 ypc) and six scores.
"He can run it, he can throw it, he doesn't turn the ball over," Ruud said. "He's been really solid."
The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Fields directs an offense that is as strong as any team in the country, Ruud said. The Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) rank 14th in total offense (526.5 ypg) and third in scoring (53.5).
"It's very similar to what we do, honestly, in that they use pre-snap disguises really well, they use tempo really well, and they're very balanced," Ruud said.