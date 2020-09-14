NU players' counsel receives documents from Big Ten, wants to review before commenting

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Much like the Big Ten's decision-making process on whether there will be a football season, the court case pitting eight Nebraska football players against the conference is in a holding pattern.

Mike Flood, lead attorney for the Husker players, said Monday in a prepared statement that the Big Ten met its deadline in providing his office with court-ordered documents requested in the plaintiffs' limited discovery request.

"I want the opportunity to carefully examine the Big Ten Conference's response and discuss the same with our clients and co-counsel before commenting on what was disclosed by the defendant," Flood said.

The Nebraska players, in their case in Lancaster County District Court, asks the court to declare invalid the Big Ten's Aug. 11 decision to cancel the fall football season. The players also asked the court to award nominal damages for breach of contract and tortious interference.