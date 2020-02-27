NU place-kicker Pickering to leave football program; Waldoch also elects to retire from sport

As Pickering tried to come back from his injury, five different players attempted kicks for Nebraska, and by the end of the season, Waldoch, an in-season tryout player off the club soccer team, had supplanted Pickering. Waldoch made all four of his field-goal attempts in November, including a trio of 29-yarders and all six of his extra points in his collegiate debut against Maryland.

Waldoch was a unique story for Nebraska last season. He was working a shift at Leadbelly in the Haymarket when his phone buzzed back in August. It was the president of Nebraska's club soccer team informing him that the Husker football team had reached out about the opportunity to try out due to injuries at place-kicker. Waldoch said he was “getting ready for my junior year and organizing club soccer tryouts" before the tryout.

As for Pickering, it didn't help matters that he averaged just 51.6 yards on nine kickoff attempts and did not record a touchback, his injury probably a leading factor in the futility.

Nebraska will enter spring ball with a new special teams staffer in Jonathan Rutledge and also new incoming kicking options in junior-college transfer Chase Contrerez and true freshman Tyler Crawford, both walk-ons. Redshirt freshman Gabe Heins, another walk-on, also will compete for the job come August.