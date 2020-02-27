NU place-kicker Pickering to leave football program; Waldoch also elects to retire from sport

Nebraska sophomore Barret Pickering, easily the most experienced place-kicker on the roster, is leaving the program, the Journal Star has learned.
Pickering, however, will remain as a student at NU, a source close to him said.
Meanwhile, the kicker who replaced Pickering late last season also has decided to end his college playing career.
Matt Waldoch, an Illinois native who was 4-for-4 on field goals in two games in 2019, has decided to focus on school and be a member of the club soccer team, according to a source close to the situation. Waldoch joined the program in the middle of last season as injuries mounted at the position.
As for Pickering, he suffered through an injury-plagued 2019 season. He missed Nebraska's first seven games, appeared in only four and made just 3 of 5 field-goal attempts after hitting his final 10 to close out 2018. He was the only scholarship specialist on the roster.
You have free articles remaining.
He was coming off a much better 2018 season, when he stepped into big moments down the stretch and delivered, including three clutch field goals in a 9-6 win over Michigan State. He connected on 40 of 41 extra-point tries that season and was 14-for-18 on field goals, including 13-for-14 from inside 40 yards.
Then 2019 turned into essentially a lost cause.
As Pickering tried to come back from his injury, five different players attempted kicks for Nebraska, and by the end of the season, Waldoch, an in-season tryout player off the club soccer team, had supplanted Pickering. Waldoch made all four of his field-goal attempts in November, including a trio of 29-yarders and all six of his extra points in his collegiate debut against Maryland.
Waldoch was a unique story for Nebraska last season. He was working a shift at Leadbelly in the Haymarket when his phone buzzed back in August. It was the president of Nebraska's club soccer team informing him that the Husker football team had reached out about the opportunity to try out due to injuries at place-kicker. Waldoch said he was “getting ready for my junior year and organizing club soccer tryouts" before the tryout.
As for Pickering, it didn't help matters that he averaged just 51.6 yards on nine kickoff attempts and did not record a touchback, his injury probably a leading factor in the futility.
Nebraska will enter spring ball with a new special teams staffer in Jonathan Rutledge and also new incoming kicking options in junior-college transfer Chase Contrerez and true freshman Tyler Crawford, both walk-ons. Redshirt freshman Gabe Heins, another walk-on, also will compete for the job come August.
The Huskers now have 83 scholarship players overall, by the Journal Star's count, and can take up to two more new scholarship players this offseason.