NU partnering with NIL advisory firm Altius Sports

As the name, image and likeness landscape continues to evolve in college athletics, Nebraska is partnering with another company to help it navigate the path forward.
The athletic department announced Tuesday a partnership with Altius Sports Partners, an NIL advisory and education firm, becoming the latest in a slew of schools to work with the group.
“Their expertise, guidance and creativity will be an important component of Nebraska being a national leader in the area of name, image and likeness," NU athletic director Trev Alberts said in a statement.
A department news release announcing the partnership says Altius will help NU with strategic guidance on the school's overall NIL policy and development of a corporate partnership strategy, among several other elements.
The corporate partnership strategy will be particularly interesting in the longer-term, considering that schools cannot negotiate NIL opportunities directly for athletes at this point, but it is possible that a multimedia rights partner could be involved in some capacity. In fact, Alberts noted as much when discussing why a 12-year, up to $215 million MMR partnership with JMI Sports fell through at the last minute recently.
"What we're trying to figure out is, you think about the challenge with name, image and likeness, how that impacts your MMR partners, and we don't want to unnecessarily create internal competition," Alberts said.
NU has other NI-related partnerships in place, including with Lincoln-based Opendorse. The department also announced Saturday that it will be paying all scholarship athletes up to $5,980 per academic year for academic progress.
"We will not fall behind anybody nationally relative to the support and opportunities for young people to be successful in the classroom, on the field, monetizing NIL," Alberts said Saturday. That's just who we are and we'll do what it takes."
Many Husker athletes are also now represented and supported by Athlete Branding & Marketing, though as essentially an agency for players, ABM is not formally affiliated with the university itself.
Photos: All of the sights from Nebraska football's Red-White Spring Game
Nebraska's Jarrett Synek (16) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson looks to make a throw during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's quarterback Chubba Purdy makes a throw during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Isaac Gifford (left) strips the ball away from Evan Meyersick during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost looks on during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Isaac Gifford (left) strips the ball away from Evan Meyersick during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Karter Bowman, 10, of Omaha, stands outside Memorial Stadium before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Fans return to the campus of University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Brian Buschini punts the ball during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Jaquez Yant (left) is tackled by Marques Buford during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Heinrich Haarberg runs across midfield during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Matthew Schuster scores during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's DeShon Singleton tackles Matthew Schuster during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Kamonte Grimes catches a touchdown pass during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Matthew Schuster celebrates during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Kamonte Grimes catches a touchdown pass during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Jarrett Synek (right) hands off the ball to Trevin Luben during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Matthew Schuster runs away after faking a handoff as quarterback Matt Masker fumbles during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Heinrich Haarberg talks with head coach Scott Frost during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Kamonte Grimes (center) celebrates his touchdown with teammates John Goodwin (left) and Ty Hahn (right) during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Heinrich Haarberg throws the ball during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Chubba Purdy (6) throws a pass during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Isiah Harris (right) sprints with the ball past Jimari Butler during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Ru’Quan Buckley (middle) breaks through Kevin Williams Jr. (left) (72) and Ian Boerkircher during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska celebrates Jarrett Synek's touchdown during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Jarett Synek (16) (left) runs past Simon Otte for a touchdown during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s John Goodwin (right) catches a pass over Phalen Sanford during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska's senior offensive analyst Ron Brown talks to the Huskers after the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Matthew Schuster (left) gets tackled by DeShon Singleton during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s John Goodwin (46) prepares to block during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Matthew Schuster dives for a touchdown during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Bryce Benhart (left) blocks Caleb Tanner during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Fans watch the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Broc Bando (73) takes the field with his teammates before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Rahmir Johnson (14) takes the field before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska's Hunter Anthony (right) tackles Blaise Gunnerson during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (left) runs away from Marques Buford during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Logan Smothers throws a ball during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Alante Brown (left) is chased by Nick Henrich during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Hunter Anthony (right) goes after Blaise Gunnerson during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Anthony Grant runs with the ball during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Anthony Grant runs with the ball during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
William Prince (left), Nebraska's director of players development, greets athletic director Trev Alberts during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN. Journal Star
Nebraska's Ashton Hausmann walks off the field after an injury during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska offensive line coach Donovan Raiola during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Nash Hutmacher is injured on the field during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts at the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's AJ Rollins catches a long pass as he is pressured by Derek Branch (left) and Myles Farmer (4) during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple walks off the field after the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's tight end coach Sean Beckton (left) and wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Mickey Joseph coach from the sidelines during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson looks for room to run during the first half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Mickey Joseph coaches from the sidelines during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's James Carnie (center) is tackled by Simon Otte (left) and Mikai Gbayor during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Cooper Jewett (29) escapes from Seth Malcom during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple looks on from the sidelines during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Jarrett Synek (16) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Kamonte Grimes looks for room to run during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Jarrett Synek (16) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Chase Contreraz kicks a field goal during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska fans cheer during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Tommi Hill looks toward the punted ball during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Zach Duval (left) and Ron Brown chat before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts walks around the field before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s senior offensive analyst Ron Brown walks on the field during warmups before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s DeShon Singleton (9) waits for the next down during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s coaches Donovan Raiola (left) and Mark Whipple walk to the locker room for halftime during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Nate Boerkircher (right) celebrates with Anthony Grant (23) after Grant scored the first touchdown during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Markese Stepp (30) and the team enter the field to warm up before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Tommi Hill (0) and Latrell Neville (7) get ready for the next down during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Omar Brown (13) shakes hands with teammate Latrell Neville after the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost watches during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Fans release balloons as a celebration for the first touchdown during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI ,Journal Star
Nebraska’s Casey Thompson (11) warms up before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska players make their way to the tunnel for halftime during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska transfer portal target Ochaun Mathis stands on the field before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander talks with former player Cam Taylor-Britt during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Football recruit Marquise Lightfoot is seen before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Football recruit William Watson is seen on the sidelines before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Football recruits Teitum Tuioti (left) and Maverick Noonan stand by the sidelines before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Football recruits (from left) Joshua Robinson, Marquise Lightfoot and K’Vion Thunderbird are seen before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Ty Hahn (right) celebrates his touchdown with teammate Zach Weinmaster during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost looks on during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
