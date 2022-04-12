NU partnering with NIL advisory firm Altius Sports

As the name, image and likeness landscape continues to evolve in college athletics, Nebraska is partnering with another company to help it navigate the path forward.

The athletic department announced Tuesday a partnership with Altius Sports Partners, an NIL advisory and education firm, becoming the latest in a slew of schools to work with the group.

“Their expertise, guidance and creativity will be an important component of Nebraska being a national leader in the area of name, image and likeness," NU athletic director Trev Alberts said in a statement.

A department news release announcing the partnership says Altius will help NU with strategic guidance on the school's overall NIL policy and development of a corporate partnership strategy, among several other elements.

The corporate partnership strategy will be particularly interesting in the longer-term, considering that schools cannot negotiate NIL opportunities directly for athletes at this point, but it is possible that a multimedia rights partner could be involved in some capacity. In fact, Alberts noted as much when discussing why a 12-year, up to $215 million MMR partnership with JMI Sports fell through at the last minute recently.

"What we're trying to figure out is, you think about the challenge with name, image and likeness, how that impacts your MMR partners, and we don't want to unnecessarily create internal competition," Alberts said.

NU has other NI-related partnerships in place, including with Lincoln-based Opendorse. The department also announced Saturday that it will be paying all scholarship athletes up to $5,980 per academic year for academic progress.

"We will not fall behind anybody nationally relative to the support and opportunities for young people to be successful in the classroom, on the field, monetizing NIL," Alberts said Saturday. That's just who we are and we'll do what it takes."

Many Husker athletes are also now represented and supported by Athlete Branding & Marketing, though as essentially an agency for players, ABM is not formally affiliated with the university itself.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.